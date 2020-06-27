Watch Bryton James (‘Young and Restless’) react to Daytime Emmy win: He just matched his on-screen dad, the late Kristoff St. John

The 2020 Daytime Emmys were presented virtually on June 26 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That meant all the nominees in the major categories pre-recorded their acceptance speeches, with the winners only revealed during the CBS telecast. So when Bryton James won Best Supporting Actor for “The Young and the Restless,” he gave a composed speech (watch that above), but if you scroll down you’ll see the surprise and celebration when he found out about his victory in real time.

“I want to dedicate this to the legend Kristoff St. John,” he said in his televised speech. St. John died suddenly in 2019 after playing James’s adoptive father on the CBS soap opera for years. In fact, the winning clips shown for “Y&R” for Best Drama Series and James for Best Supporting Actor were from the soap’s heartbreaking tribute to the beloved actor.

And this victory for James is doubly moving because it matches his on-screen father’s Emmy achievement. St. John earned 11 nominations over the course of his career, winning Best Younger Actor in 1992 and Best Supporting Actor on his eighth career nomination in 2008. James’s achievement is similar: he won Best Younger Actor in 2007 and now Best Supporting Actor on his own eighth career nom in 2020.

St. John eventually graduated to the lead category, earning Best Actor noms in 2016 and 2017, which put him in an exclusive club of daytime actors who have been nominated in younger, supporting and lead categories. Perhaps James will follow in St. John’s footsteps there too. Like father, like son.