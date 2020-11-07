Will BTS continue their undefeated streak at the American Music Awards?

BTS are four-for-four at the American Music Awards. They won their sole nomination in 2018. Then they won all three of their bids in 2019. They’re up for two more awards in 2020, and it looks like they’re going to win these too.

The globally renowned Korean boy band are the two-time defending champs for Favorite Social Artist and for good reason — trifle with the BTS Army at your peril. They’re nominated for that award again, and they’re the overwhelming favorites according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. They get leading odds of 5/1. They’re forecast to win by 22 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s AMAs. And they’re backed by all of our All-Star Top 24 who had the best predictions when you combine the last two years’ results.

They’re also the defending champs for Favorite Pop/Rock Duo or Group. Last year they beat the Jonas Brothers and Panic! At the Disco. This year they’re up against the Jonas Brothers again and Maroon 5. While Maroon 5 have won this prize twice before (2011-2012), it’ll be a steep climb against BTS, who are out front with 12/5 odds. Among those betting on the group’s victory are 22 Top Users and 23 All-Stars, so here too we think they have a pretty decisive advantage.

The American Music Awards are decided by fans voting online, and BTS have proved to be powerhouses when their Army has their say, and not just here. They’ve cleaned up at the fan-voted MTV Video Music Awards and People’s Choice Awards in recent years, and they’ve also taken home multiple Billboard Music Awards, which are determined by commercial success on the Billboard charts. Are they just as unbeatable at the AMAs as we think they are?

