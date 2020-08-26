BTS (‘Dynamite’) made YouTube history, but can their first English-language song finally break them through at the Grammys? [WATCH]

K-Pop stars BTS are the gift that keeps on giving. On Friday, August 21, they released their first fully English-language single, “Dynamite,” as well as a music video that promptly set a new record. It was viewed 101.1 million times on YouTube in a single day, the most ever for a music video in its first 24 hours. Can the song also help them make history at the Grammys? Watch the video above.

BTS are wildly popular with fans in Korea and beyond, so they’re no stranger to the awards circuit, winning four American Music Awards and two MTV Video Music Awards to date. But those awards are voted on by fans and not by the music industry insiders who make up the recording academy that decides the Grammys. Over the years the academy has been resistant to boy bands.

Consider that British fan-favorites One Direction never earned a nomination. A couple of decades ago Backstreet Boys had a breakthrough, earning nominations for Record of the Year (“I Want it That Way”) and Album of the Year (“Millennium”) in 2000, but they didn’t win any of the eight nominations they’ve received to date. NSYNC also earned eight nominations, including Record of the Year for “Bye Bye Bye” in 2001, but they didn’t win any of those bids either; Justin Timberlake eventually became a Grammy darling, but not until he went solo.

So the deck could be stacked against BTS, but Grammy voters still love hit makers even when they aren’t always critics’ darlings, but BTS’s most recent album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” was better reviewed than a lot of recent Album of the Year nominees and debuted at number-one on the Billboard 200 album chart. And now at the tail end of the Grammy eligibility period, which ends on August 31, “Dynamite” could make a major impact on the Hot 100, perhaps even giving them their first American chart-topping single. Then maybe they’ll continue their bid for world domination with a historic victory for K-Pop at one of music’s biggest events.

