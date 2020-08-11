Will BTS sweep the VMAs? They could win all three of their nominations for ‘On’

Can anyone compete against BTS when it comes to the passion of fans? They’re nominated for three MTV Video Music Awards this year for their cinematic video “On”: Best Pop Video, Best K-Pop Video and Best Choreography. Most VMA categories are decided by music-lovers voting online, and the BTS army has proved time and again that they’ll stand by their men. Watch “On” above.

The seven-member Korean phenomenon made their first impact last year with five nominations. They won fan-voted awards for Best Group and Best K-Pop Video (“Boy with Luv” featuring Halsey). That same video lost two professional categories decided by music insiders: Best Choreography and Best Art Direction. The only fan-voted nomination they lost was Best Collaboration, also for “Boy with Luv”; they were bested by the combined fandoms of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello for their duet “Senorita.”

So BTS aren’t indomitable when the audience gets to vote, though they may be close. Just look at the American Music Awards, which are also decided by the public online. They’ve won all four of their nominations there between 2018 and 2019. They’re also undefeated at the Teen Choice Awards, going seven-for-seven at those kudos.

That may be why they’re currently leading in our odds for Best Pop and Best K-Pop based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. They’re the overwhelming front-runners in the K-Pop field, which they won last year, but they also have the edge on fan faves like Taylor Swift (“Lover”), Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande (“Rain on Me”) and Justin Bieber (“Intentions”) in the Pop race. Will the BTS army may be triumphant in battle yet again?

