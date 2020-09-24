Busta Rhymes (‘The Masked Singer’ Dragon) unmasked interview: ‘I felt like I was in an oxygen tank without oxygen’ [WATCH]

“The Masked Singer” returned for Season 4 on Wednesday, September 23 and with added pressure to win an all new Golden Ear trophy, the judges stepped up their guessing games. Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger both nailed the identity of the rapping Dragon, who was none other than hip-hop superstar Busta Rhymes. “I definitely felt like I was in an oxygen tank without oxygen,” said the Grammy-nominated rapper after becoming the first performer revealed this season. Watch his performance of LL Cool J‘s “Momma Said Knock You Out” above.

“It definitely brought back all of the incredible, crazy outfits,” Busta said with a smile in his unmasked interview. The musical icon, who is known for his outlandish fashion choices, also had three albums with the word “dragon” in them. Despite the fact that his distinct voice was easily pegged by Robin and Nicole, the other panelists missed the mark. Jenny McCarthy thought Dragon was DMX while Ken Jeong was certain it must be Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps.

Although only half the panel was able to guess Busta was beneath the mask, there were several hints in his clue package pointing them in the right direction. The dinosaur car in Dragon’s package was a clue to the Reptar character Busta voiced in the “Rugrats” movie. The barbell was a clue to Busta’s famously ripped physique and passion for weight lifting. The “quest” mentioned hinted to Busta’s musical collaboration with A Tribe Called Quest.

Busta is an acclaimed rapper, musician, record producer and actor. He has received 11 Grammy nominations for his work and released over a dozen top 10 singles on the Billboard rap chart. Some of his most notable collaborators include Janet Jackson, Eminem, P.Diddy, Mariah Carey and last year’s “Masked Singer” Robot, Lil’ Wayne.

The Season 4 premiere also introduced audiences to the rest of Group A: Giraffe, Popcorn, Sun and Snow Owls. Those four kooky creatures survived to sing another day, but next week we will meet six all new singers in Group B: Baby Alien, Crocodile, Gremlin, Seahorse, Serpent and Whatchamacallit. Who will be the next famous face unmasked?

