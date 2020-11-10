Bring back Busta Rhymes! ‘The Masked Singer’ fans say he’s the most ‘robbed’ celebrity of Season 4 [POLL RESULTS]

The first six celebrities have been eliminated on Season 4 of “The Masked Singer,” but fans at home are really only upset about one of them: Busta Rhymes as Dragon. The gravelly voiced rapper was sent packing in the first episode of this Fall 2020 edition when he failed to impress the panelists (Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger) and the virtual audience. In our recent poll, we asked viewers who was most “robbed” of a spot in the Top 10 and Rhymes received a whopping 42% of the vote. The next closest contestants was Bob Saget as Squiggly Monster at 21%, who just went home last week.

Do you agree or disagree with your fellow “TMS” fans about Rhymes being the most robbed contestant so far on Season 4? Sound off down in the comments section with your own thoughts. Here’s a closer look at the complete poll results:

42% — Busta Rhymes as Dragon

21% — Bob Saget as Squiggly Monster

14% — Brian Austin Green as Giraffe

10% — Mark Sanchez as Baby Alien

10% — Wendy Williams as Lips

3% — Mickey Rourke as Gremlin

Rhymes (real name Trevor Smith Jr.) is a 12-time Grammy nominee who’s released over a dozen Top 10 singles on the Billboard rap chart. He’s collaborated with dozens of high profile artists including Janet Jackson, Eminem, P.Diddy, Mariah Carey and Lil Wayne, the latter of whom was the first person eliminated from “The Masked Singer” Season 3 as Robot.

As for how it felt being inside the hot Dragon costume, Rhymes proclaimed, “I definitely felt like I was in an oxygen tank without oxygen.” He was worried that his iconic voice would be easily recognizable under the mask, but only Robin and Nicole correctly guessed his identity. Jenny thought Dragon was rapper DMX while Ken went with — and this is true — Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps.

