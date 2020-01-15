Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, H.E.R. and more join the list of 2020 Grammys performers

The Grammys have announced another round of performers who will take the stage at the 62nd annual telecast on Sunday night, January 26: Camila Cabello, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, Rosalía, Tyler The Creator, Bonnie Raitt, Run DMC, and Charlie Wilson. Check out the complete list of announced performers above.

Cabello is a Grammy nominee this year for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Senorita,” her chart-topping duet with Shawn Mendes. The Jonas Brothers are also up for that award this year for their 2019 comeback single “Sucker.”

SIGN UPfor Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Rosalía is already a five-time winner at the Latin Grammys, but this is her first time at this event; she’s nominated for Best New Artist and Best Latin Rock/Urban/Alternative Album for “El Mal Querer.”

Tyler the Creator received his third career Grammy nom this year: Best Rap Album for his critically acclaimed “Igor,” but he has yet to win.

H.E.R. won her first two Grammys last year, and this year she’s back with five more nominations including Album of the Year (“I Used to Know Her”) and Record and Song of the Year (“Hard Place”).

The legendary Raitt is already a 10-time Grammy winner, including Album of the Year in 1990 for her classic “Nick of Time.” She’s performing to pay tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award recipient John Prine.

Speaking of legends, rap pioneers Run DMC are also getting a Lifetime Achievement Award. They’ll be taking the stage with the previously announced Aerosmith, whom the recording academy is honoring as MusiCares Person of the Year.

Wilson is a music legend too, with 13 Grammy nominations in R&B and gospel categories over the last 36 years, though he has yet to take home any hardware from the recording academy.

Who are you looking forward to the most? And who else do you hope will join the Grammy lineup?

Be sure to make your Grammy predictions so that record executives and top name stars can see how their music is faring in our Grammy odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until winners are announced. And join in the fierce debate over the 2020 Grammys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.