‘Canada’s Drag Race’ episode 6 recap: The queens go to court in spoofs of late night law firm commercials

You may think you’ve already done had yourses, but you haven’t unless you’ve turned your gaze northward for “Canada’s Drag Race.” The new series kicked off July 2nd featuring Canadian model Stacey McKenzie, Canadian television star Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and RPDR season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes as season-long judges.

In last week’s fifth episode, the eight remaining queens earned their drag stripes in the legendary “Snatch Game” challenge. After two previous high placements, Jimbo finally earned herself a maxi challenge win with her portrayal of Joan Rivers in the game and with a stunning runway look in the “Night of a Thousand Celines” category. Stumbling with their character depictions were Priyanka as Miss Cleo and Kiara as Mariah Carey, the latter of which lost to Priyanka in a fiercely fought best-of-all-time lip sync battle.

This season “Canada’s Drag Race” is airing on WOW Presents Plus on Thursdays at 9 pm ET in the United States and select territories, which is day-and-date with its run on Crave in Canada. The 10-episode series began airing in the U.S. on Logo on Monday, July 27th at 8 pm ET, starting with the premiere from July 2.

Below is our recap of the August 6 episode featuring guest host Tom Green.

With only seven queens left in the race, everyone’s sights were planted on the final stretch of the game. That being said, they were all really proud of Jimbo for finally getting her win, knowing full well that it meant Jimbo was stiffening up as one of the biggest threats. Meanwhile, Scarlett BoBo and BOA were happily safe in the middle of the pack and ready to note that they haven’t had to lip sync yet.

The next morning the girls dished about the previous elimination, focusing on a warning Stacey gave BOA before leaving the stage: that she needs to step it up and “bring it” since she’s only narrowly escaping being in the bottom two. Scarlett likened it to the final warning Tynomi Banks received before getting eliminated. Was that shade?

Jeffrey joined the the girls in the werkroom to lead this week’s mini challenge, a demonstration of their improv skills in psychic hotline quick drag opposite their mystery caller, Crystal from “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.” After each queen got a mini session consulting their own crystal balls for Crystal, Jeffrey declared Lemon the mini challenge winner.

For this week’s maxi challenge, Jeffrey asked the queens to get ready to star, write and direct themselves in late night law firm TV commercial spoofs. As the mini challenge winner, Lemon was in charge of selecting the two teams of two and one team of three. Lemon joined herself with Priyanka and allowed Scarlett and Ilona Verley to work together as friends. That left Jimbo, BOA and Rita Baga to create the final team.

Later in the day Jeffrey returned to check on the teams as they prepared their concepts, scripts and looks for the shoot. Priyanka and Lemon told him they work together really well and are feeling excited about their idea. With Scarlett and Ilona, Jeffrey wanted to be sure they were clear on who their audience is and that they only have a certain amount of time to get their concept across. It was all positive vibes in the team of three and Jeffrey seemed into their idea of presenting the dos and don’ts of bachelorette parties in gay bars.

For filming, Stacey was on set to help the girls work through their plans and to make sure they got everything covered. Stacey’s impression of Lemon and Priyanka was good, saying they remained on track despite having multiple costume changes and that they kept her laughing the entire time. In the next group, BOA got called out a few times by Stacey for missing her lines and cues and overall the group had a tough time remaining on schedule. Stacey was impressed by Scarlett and Ilona’s characters and for going all out (like spitting on each other and slapping with books).

Afterward, the queens got ready for this week’s runway category “Canada Tux-she-do,” denim on denim on denim. Naturally the girls started swapping horror stories about overly touchy bachelorette parties and gay men during their performances at the bars, but nothing was as horrifying as BOA’s story of sexual assault that left her blacked out and bloody on the floor.

On the runway Scarlett opened in a fun 80s inspired look that she described as an elevation of her every day style. Ilona went with a full bodysuit with chaps that showed off her bum, which she smacked on the catwalk. BOA created huge wings with strips of denim hanging from them to impress the judges. Jimbo walked in a patchwork denim jumpsuit that also covered her entire face, accented with a long red ponytail. Rita went with a punk rock dress that she was able to zip away to reveal other looks. Priyanka also did chaps with a bodysuit and Lemon closed with a third chaps look that was more babydoll style than the others.

One by one we saw each of the spoof videos, and all three were funny though Jimbo, Rita and BOA’s was the most unclear concept of the bunch. Rather than send anyone backstage to safety, the judges gave each queen a personal critique. Jeffrey thought Scarlett had some of the funniest lines and Stacey liked that she came prepared to set. The judges were not as complimentary to her partner, Ilona, who they nitpicked for her look and not quite knowing her lines on set. They were more harsh to BOA though, not enjoying her big wings on the runway or appreciating her character in the spoof video. Tom really liked the insanity of Jimbo’s character in the commercial and Brooke Lynn thought her runway was “cool” and “fantastic.” Jeffrey thought Rita looked the most beautiful she’s ever looked and called her his favorite in the acting challenge. Stacey was disappointed by Priyanka’s runway look because it was too safe, but liked her character. Jeffrey thought Lemon was the most true to form character in the law firm commercials, but it was close to what they’ve already seen from her and while Tom liked her runway, the rest of the judges had a lot of ideas about how she could have improved it.

Before letting the queens leave the stage, Brooke Lynn asked each queen to name the queen they think should go home. Scarlett said Lemon, Ilona said Lemon, BOA said Lemon, Jimbo said Lemon, Rita said Ilona, Priyanka said Ilona and Lemon said Ilona. Backstage Lemon wanted the queens to own up to why so many of them said her name. Ilona was open about how she doesn’t like her look and they aren’t close enough for her to protect her, but she also apologized to her. BOA told Lemon that she doesn’t come across as genuine and then threw “the other girls” under the bus saying they’ve said similar things.

Back on stage, Brooke Lynn delivered the results: Rita won! The other tops of the week, Jimbo and Scarlett, were safe. It’s fair to say that Priyanka was safe in the middle, leaving BOA, Lemon and Ilona as the bottom three. Ultimately it was Ilona and BOA at the very bottom and asked to lip sync for their life to Alessia Cara‘s “Scars to Your Beautiful.” While ballads are always tough to perform to, especially after last week’s major LSFYL, Ilona and BOA delivered a pretty uneventful show. Ilona remained in one spot the entire time, relying on heavy armography, and BOA kept diverting her attention to Ilona which made her look unsure of herself.