Will Carrie Underwood extend her record at the CMT Music Awards? ‘Drinking Alone’ would be her 8th Video of the Year winner

Carrie Underwood has an amazing track record on Country Music Television. She has collected 20 trophies from the CMT Music Awards, including seven for Video of the Year, more than any other artist in the awards’ history. Can she do it again? This time she’s nominated for “Drinking Alone,” which she certainly won’t be doing if she extends her record (though if she tosses one back, she might want to do it six feet apart amid COVID). Watch her video above, and visit our predictions center to place your bets.

Underwood previously won for “Before He Cheats” (2007), “Cowboy Casanova” (2010), “Good Girl” (2012), “Blown Away” (2013), “See You Again” (2014), “Something in the Water” (2015) and “Cry Pretty” (2019). That makes her the defending champion in the category, but that doesn’t mean she’s unbeatable. She has also lost the award seven times, though a couple of those times she actually lost to herself.

Before she returned to the winner’s circle in 2019, she lost three in a row to Tim McGraw for “Humble and Kind” (2016), Keith Urban for “Blue Ain’t Your Color” (2017) and Blake Shelton for “I’ll Name the Dogs” (2018). This year pits her against one of those artists again: Urban, who’s back in contention with “Polaroid.” And she also faces a tough challenge from Thomas Rhett for “Remember You Young,” which just won him the Academy of Country Music Award for Music Video of the Year.

However, the ACM Awards are decided by industry insiders in the country music business, while the CMT Music Award winners are chosen by fans voting online. And Underwood has proven to be an all-time favorite for the network’s fans. In a field starting with 14 nominees in the top category (they’ll be narrowed down to the final five before the show on October 21), she has a lot of competition, but it may be tough to dethrone the queen.

