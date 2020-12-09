Carter Rubin (Team Gwen) advances to ‘The Voice’ finale: What’s his best performance so far? [POLL]

He may only be 15 years old, but Carter Rubin is on his way to the Season 19 finale of “The Voice.” This Long Island, New York native and member of the Top 5 represents Team Gwen Stefani in next week’s two-night finale, scheduled for Monday, December 14 (performance show) and Tuesday, December 15 (results show). If Carter ends up going all the way, he’d be Gwen’s first-ever champion on her fifth season as a coach. What’s been your favorite Carter Rubin performance so far on “The Voice”? Vote in our poll below.

Carter began the competition by singing “Before You Go” in the blind auditions, choosing Team Gwen instead of Team John Legend, who also turned his chair around. He next performed “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” in the battles and “You Say” in the knockouts. In the live shows he took on “Hero” for his Top 17 song, earning enough of America’s vote to sail through to the next round. As a member of the Top 9 he closed out the performance show with an emotional rendition of “Rainbow Connection” from “The Muppet Movie.”

Here’s his NBC bio: “Carter Rubin grew up in a musical family and was inspired by his grandfather, a guitarist and backup vocalist for Jay and the Americans. Carter loves singing and playing music, especially with his older brother, Jack, who has autism. They perform together at their family’s autism foundation, which surprises families with trips to amusement parks. Outside of the foundation, Carter also performs in his school’s musicals and various community events.”

The Final 5 artists on “The Voice” Season 19 are Carter Rubin of Team Gwen, Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan of Team Blake Shelton, John Holiday of Team John Legend and Desz of Team Kelly Clarkson. Who will ultimately win?

