Cassie Randolph is ‘irritated’ about ‘The Bachelor’ editing her interview to focus on her split from Colton Underwood

If you watched Monday’s “The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever!”, then you probably saw Cassie Randolph‘s interview with Chris Harrison. And you probably saw that the entire interview was about her breakup with Colton Underwood. But guess what? That’s not all they talked about. Shocking, we know.

After the East Coast broadcast of the episode, which revisited Alex Michel‘s “Bachelor” and Trista Rehn‘s “Bachelorette” seasons, Randolph took to her Instagram Stories to vent her frustration at the show for cutting down her interview to solely focus on the Underwood parts. The 25-year-old explained that she had told producers she didn’t want to discuss their split on the show.

“I’m a little irritated about a few things right now. Just watched the ‘Bachelor’ interview that aired and I feel like I’m speaking to no one. I’ve said this a million times: You guys cannot judge something that you know is edited and know nothing about,” she said. “There was so much more that I talk about in that interview than just our relationship. I went on there telling them that I didn’t want to talk about and I wouldn’t talk about it. We talked about my tattoo, we talked about reminiscing on Trista’s season which was the whole point of going on, we talked about school. Believe it or not, there’s so much more to me than just my past relationship, and I think that’s why I’m annoyed. It’s just ridiculous how people can make assumptions on things they know nothing about.”

During the interview that aired, Harrison asked how Randolph was doing and what caused the breakup, which the pair announced in late May after weeks of speculation. “I’m doing OK, don’t know if I want to talk all about the breakup at all,” Randolph reluctantly replied, going on to say that they had a “really great relationship” the year they were together but declining to reveal why they parted ways. “It’s kind of a sensitive subject because I feel we’re still kind of going through it and I’m still pretty emotional — and we really haven’t talked about it publicly yet — and I don’t know if either of us is ready, but I will say it’s been really hard. Going through any breakup is hard, but then going through one publicly comes with a whole new set of challenges. I’ve never gone through any of this before. We’re both learning how to navigate it, we’re on good terms, hanging in there.”