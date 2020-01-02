Casting Society of America announces 2020 Artios Awards film nominees: ‘The Irishman,’ ‘Once Upon a Time’ …

The casting branch of the academy is only six years old and doesn’t have an Oscar category of its own. However, the Casting Society of America has been handing out the Artios Awards for 34 years (“Artios” is from the ancient Greek meaning “perfectly fitted.”). Nominees for feature films were announced on Thursday and many of the leading Oscar contenders reaped bids. Winners will be revealed at joint ceremonies in New York, Los Angeles and London on Thursday, Jan. 30.

In addition to the eight film categories listed below, the Atrios Awards will honor Geena Davis with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement while Audra McDonald will receive the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, casting director Deborah Aquila will be feted with the Hoyt Bowers Award and Andy Pryor will be honored with the Excellence in Casting Award.

Last year’s big budget winners were the comedy “Green Book” and the drama “Vice” while “Crazy Rich Asians” and “BlacKkKlansman” took the equivalent prizes in the independent division. “The Kindergarten Teacher” won the low budget award and “Isle of Dogs” claimed the animation award.

Big Budget – Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name – Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu

Hustlers – Gayle Keller

Knives Out – Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Brett Howe (Associate)

Rocketman – Reginald Poerscot-Edgerton

Uncut Gems – Francine Maisler

Big Budget – Drama

1917 – Nina Gold

The Irishman – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate)

Joker – Shayna Markowitz

Little Women – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Douglas Aibel (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting)

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Victoria Thomas

Studio or Independent – Comedy

Brittany Runs A Marathon – Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox

The Dead Don’t Die – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate) The Farewell – Leslie Woo

Jojo Rabbit – Des Hamilton

Late Night – Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox, Kimberly Ostroy (Associate)

Poms – Mary Vernieu, Marisol Roncali, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

Studio or Independent – Drama

Harriet – Kim Coleman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Anne Chapman (Location Casting), Meghan Apostoles (Associate)

Honey Boy – Chelsea Ellis Bloch, John Papsidera

Judy – Fiona Weir, Alice Searby,

Marriage Story – Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate)

Waves – Avy Kaufman, Mark Mullen (Location Casting)

Low Budget – Comedy or Drama

Clemency – Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate)

Diane – Jodi Angstreich

The Last Black Man in San Francisco – Julia Kim, Nina Henninger (Location Casting)

Skin – Jodi Angstreich, Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox

Them That Follow – John McAlary, Orly Sitowitz

Micro Budget – Comedy or Drama

Low Tide – Susan Shopmaker, Lois Drabkin

Mickey and the Bear – Avy Kaufman

Skin in the Game – Matthew Lessall

The True Don Quixote – Stephanie Holbrook, Ryan Glorioso (Location Casting), Justin Coulter (Associate)

The Wind – Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

Animation

Abominable – Christi Soper Hilt

Frozen 2 – Jamie Sparer Roberts, Sarah Raoufpur (Associate)

The Lion King – Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey (Associate)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Christi Soper Hilt

Toy Story 4 – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

The Zeitgeist Award

Avengers: EndGame – Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Jason B. Stamey (Associate)

It Chapter 2 – Rich Delia, Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Coco Kleppinger (Associate)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Nina Gold, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg, Angela Young

