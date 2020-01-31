Casting Society of America: 2020 Artios Awards winners include ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ ‘Marriage Story,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

The casting branch of the academy is only six years old and doesn’t have an Oscar category of its own. However, the Casting Society of America has been handing out the Artios Awards for 34 years (“Artios” is from the ancient Greek meaning “perfectly fitted.”). This year’s awards took place on Thursday (Jan. 30) on both coasts. At the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, winners included three of the Oscar nominees for Best Picture: “Jojo Rabbit,” “Marriage Story”” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” (see full list of winners below).
In addition to the eight film categories listed below, the Atrios Awards honored Geena Davis with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement while Audra McDonald received the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, casting director Deborah Aquila was feted with the Hoyt Bowers Award and Andy Pryor was lauded with the Excellence in Casting Award.
Last year’s big budget winners were the comedy “Green Book” and the drama “Vice” while “Crazy Rich Asians” and “BlacKkKlansman” took the equivalent prizes in the independent division. “The Kindergarten Teacher” won the low budget award and “Isle of Dogs” claimed the animation award.
Big Budget – Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name – Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu
Hustlers – Gayle Keller
Knives Out – Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Brett Howe (Associate)
Rocketman – Reginald Poerscot-Edgerton
Uncut Gems – Francine Maisler
Big Budget – Drama
1917 – Nina Gold
The Irishman – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate)
Joker – Shayna Markowitz
Little Women – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Douglas Aibel (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting)
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Victoria Thomas
Studio or Independent – Comedy
Brittany Runs A Marathon – Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox
The Dead Don’t Die – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate) The Farewell – Leslie Woo
Jojo Rabbit – Des Hamilton
Late Night – Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox, Kimberly Ostroy (Associate)
Poms – Mary Vernieu, Marisol Roncali, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)
Studio or Independent – Drama
Harriet – Kim Coleman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Anne Chapman (Location Casting), Meghan Apostoles (Associate)
Honey Boy – Chelsea Ellis Bloch, John Papsidera
Judy – Fiona Weir, Alice Searby,
Marriage Story – Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate)
Waves – Avy Kaufman, Mark Mullen (Location Casting)
Low Budget – Comedy or Drama
Clemency – Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate)
Diane – Jodi Angstreich
The Last Black Man in San Francisco – Julia Kim, Nina Henninger (Location Casting)
Skin – Jodi Angstreich, Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox
Them That Follow – John McAlary, Orly Sitowitz
Micro Budget – Comedy or Drama
Low Tide – Susan Shopmaker, Lois Drabkin
Mickey and the Bear – Avy Kaufman
Skin in the Game – Matthew Lessall
The True Don Quixote – Stephanie Holbrook, Ryan Glorioso (Location Casting), Justin Coulter (Associate)
The Wind – Meg Morman, Sunday Boling
Animation
Abominable – Christi Soper Hilt
Frozen 2 – Jamie Sparer Roberts, Sarah Raoufpur (Associate)
The Lion King – Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey (Associate)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Christi Soper Hilt
Toy Story 4 – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon
The Zeitgeist Award
Avengers: EndGame – Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Jason B. Stamey (Associate)
It Chapter 2 – Rich Delia, Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Coco Kleppinger (Associate)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Nina Gold, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg, Angela Young
