Cate Blanchett (‘Mrs. America’): From Emmy loss to Golden Globes and SAG wins?

Cate Blanchett in “Mrs. America” is the type of contender that always used to win Emmys. Movie stars doing TV typically bodes well in the Best Limited Series/Movie Actress category, to which Kate Winslet (“Mildred Pierce”), Julianne Moore (“Game Change”) Frances McDormand (“Olive Kitteridge”) and Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”) can attest.

But at this year’s ceremony, it was Regina King who collected her fourth Emmy in six years for “Watchmen,” derailing any possibility for a TV awards sweep for Blanchett. But with King out of contention for the upcoming winters awards, can Blanchett make up for lost momentum and collect a few trophies?

Blanchett’s best chance at a win for her chilling performance as Phyllis Schlafly in the FX on Hulu series is at the SAG Awards, according to Gold Derby odds. The two-time Oscar winner is in the frontrunner position for Best Limited Series/Movie Actress, towering over two of her fellow Emmy nominees, Shira Haas for “Unorthodox” and Kerry Washington for “Little Fires Everywhere,” and two new contenders, Nicole Kidman for “The Undoing” and Cynthia Erivo for “Genius: Aretha.” Blanchett has three SAG Awards in her collection, though she has not been nominated since 2015’s “Carol.”

She will face similar competition at the Golden Globes, but Gold Derby predictors have her in the no. 3 position at this award show, behind Haas and Kidman. This may be because Globes voters tend to prefer newcomers (Haas) and more recent projects (“The Undoing”), but Blanchett should not be dismissed. The actress has won three Golden Globes from 10 nominations, even getting in for roles that did not translate to Oscar bids, like last year’s “Where’d You Go, Bernadette.” This does not mean she will automatically win again, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association loves stars, especially in showy, transformative parts like Blanchett’s “Mrs. America” turn.

Should Blanchett win the Golden Globe and SAG after losing the Emmy, she would be the first actress in a limited series or TV movie to do so since Drew Barrymore for 2009’s “Grey Gardens.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Golden Globe nominees through February 3

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions