Emmy Experts are split down the middle between ‘Mrs. America’s’ Cate Blanchett and ‘Watchmen’s’ Regina King

The Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress race is shaping up to be a nail-biter: Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”) and Regina King (“Watchmen”) are neck and neck in our odds — and each has 13 Experts backing them.

With 7/2 odds, Blanchett is slightly out in front to 37/10 for King. The former also has nine Editors and 14 of our top 24 users in her corner, while King has two and eight, respectively.

The only other contenders with No. 1 picks from Experts are Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”), who has three (TVLine’s Matt Webb Mitovich, Yahoo’s Ken Tucker, and Mary Murphy) and is in third place, and Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”), who has one (Rotten Tomatoes’ Debbie Day) and is in seventh place.

But this race has long been perceived to be between these two Oscar winners. King was out of the gate first with “Watchmen” having premiered on HBO in October, and she even won Best Drama Actress for her turn as Angela Abar/vigilante Sister Night at the Critics’ Choice Awards in January when the show entered in drama at the winter awards. An Emmy darling, she won three Emmys in four years for two limited series: in supporting actress for “American Crime” in 2015 and ’16, and in lead for “Seven Seconds” in 2018 — the latter of which stunned even her (she was fourth in our odds).

SEE ‘Watchmen’: Emmy acting submissions include Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart…

In March, Blanchett entered the ring with the launch of FX on Hulu’s “Mrs. America,” on which she plays real-life conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly, an outspoken opponent of the Equal Rights Amendment. The two-time Oscar champ has yet to be Emmy-nominated, but that’s mostly because she hasn’t done much TV (“Mrs. America” is her first series). This category has also been very kind to Oscar-nominated or -winning actresses in the last decade, with Kate Winslet (“Mildred Pierce”), Julianne Moore (“Game Change”), Frances McDormand (“Olive Kitteridge”), Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”) and Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”) all scoring their first Emmys here.

Both “Watchmen” and “Mrs. America” are socially relevant, though you can definitely argue the former is even more timely now with its meditation on systemic racism and trauma in the wake of the renewed Black Lives Matter movement following George Floyd‘s death. “Watchmen” is way out in front in the Best Limited Series race, while “Mrs. America” is in second.

Due to the new Emmy rules, Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress will only have five nominees, but it would honestly be a total shock if Blanchett and King, both of whom received Television Critics Association Awards nominations last week, are MIA. Reese Witherspoon (“Little Fires Everywhere”) and Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”) round out the predicted five.

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions