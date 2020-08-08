Catherine O’Hara (‘Schitt’s Creek’) leads Emmy odds for comedy actress, but who’s in 2nd place?

Good news, Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”): You look to be as close to an Emmy lock as possible. As of this writing, the funny lady has overwhelming 17/5 odds to win Best Comedy Actress, based on the combined predictions of our Experts, Editors, Top 24 Users and All Star Users. The other nominees in this category don’t even come close, though there is a two-way tie for second place between Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Issa Rae (“Insecure”) at 9/2 odds apiece. Do you agree or disagree with our racetrack odds? Make your Emmy predictions right now.

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

O’Hara plays over-the-top ex-soap star Moira Rose on the Canadian laffer about a rich family that loses everything and has to move to a tiny blue-collar town. This would be O’Hara’s first Emmy for acting, though she previously won a trophy for writing “SCTV Network 90” (1982).

“Schitt’s Creek” was completely skunked for its first four seasons before it broke through last year with four Emmy bids: series, actor, actress and costumes. TV academy voters finally discovered the show thanks to a combination of word-of-mouth and Netflix’s acquisition of the old Pop episodes, which they seemingly binge-watched in one fell swoop.

Brosnahan won an Emmy in 2018 for her role as a housewife-turned-stand-up-comedian in 1950s New York. She was nominated again last year for “Mrs. Maisel,” but lost to Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”). Her first Emmy bid came in 2015 thanks to her guest role on “House of Cards.”

Rae is looking for her first Emmy after previously being nominated in 2018 for HBO’s comedy about the Black female experience in Los Angeles. The multi-hyphenate actress actually has two nominations this year as she’s also up for producing “Insecure” in Best Comedy Series.

Here are the current Emmy odds for Best Comedy Actress:

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) — 17/5 odds

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) — 9/2 odds

Issa Rae (“Insecure”) — 9/2 odds

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”) — 11/2 odds

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”) — 13/2 odds

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) — 7/1 odds

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions