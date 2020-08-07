Catherine O’Hara (‘Schitt’s Creek’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Catherine O’Hara is entering the “Schitt’s Creek” episode “The Incident” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Actress. This program aired January 14 and was the second episode of the sixth for the Pop TV show.

In this installment, Moria (O’Hara) takes over the Instagram account of her film. As she and Patrick are discussing David’s humiliating bed-wetting incident, it’s accidentally on a live stream for thousands to see.

O’Hara won previously at the Emmys for writing variety series “SCTV.” She now has her second consecutive bid in this category among her career total of eight. For this 2020 contest, she is competing against her past winners Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”) and Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) plus previous nominees Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”) and Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”).

