‘Cats’ gets clawed by the Razzies with 6 wins they can socially distance themselves from during coronavirus pandemic

Razzie Awards, take two! The Awards were supposed to be presented on Saturday night, March 14, during a live ceremony at the Barnsdall Theatre in Los Angeles, California, but those plans had to be scrapped as cities across the world have greatly limited public gatherings our of concern for the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, winners were announced on Monday, March 16, in a video announcement you can safely watch above while social-distancing. As expected, “Cats” was the big winner. Check out the complete list of winners here.

“Cats” clawed together six awards: Worst Picture, Worst Director (Tom Hooper), Worst Screenplay, Worst Supporting Actor (James Corden), Worst Supporting Actress (Rebel Wilson) and Worst Screen Combo (any two half-feline/half-human hairballs). That was every category the film was nominated for except one: Worst Actress, where “Cats” leading lady Francesca Hayward was defeated by Hilary Duff (“The Haunting of Sharon Tate”).

The only other film that won multiple awards was “Rambo: Last Blood,” which claimed Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel and the new category Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property. The last ignominious category was Worst Actor, which went to John Travolta for his performances in both “The Fanatic” and “Trading Paint.” But in happier news, notorious “Norbit” star Eddie Murphy won the Redeemer Award for his critically acclaimed, Golden Globe-nominated performance in “Dolemite is My Name.”

Hooper’s victory for “Cats” makes him only the third director in history to win Best Director at the Oscars and Worst Director at the Razzies. His Academy Award was for “The King’s Speech” (2010). The other two filmmakers who won that combo were Michael Cimino (Oscar for “The Dear Hunter,” Razzie for “Heaven’s Gate”) and Kevin Costner (Oscar for “Dances with Wolves,” Razzie for “The Postman”).

“Joker” also had the potential to make history as only the second film in history to win an Oscar and Razzie (following the 1987 financial crime drama “Wall Street”). The academy honored it with Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix) and Best Score, and the Razzies nominated it for Worst Reckless Disregard. But “Rambo” claiming that prize allowed the DC supervillain to dodge that particular bullet.

What did you think of the winners? (If you can call them that.)