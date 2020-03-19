Will Cedrice be the next Chris Blue? He won ‘The Voice’ despite being last artist of blind auditions

Sometimes it pays to be last. Back in Season 12 of “The Voice,” the final artist to have a blind audition in front of the judges was Chris Blue. Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani had already filled their teams, with Alicia Keys being the only coach still with an open spot. The moment Alicia heard Chris’ soulful falsetto singing “The Tracks of My Tears,” she starting dancing in her chair. Alicia soon pushed her button, signaling the start of Chris’ journey on “The Voice,” which lasted all the way to the finale when he was named the winner. Why are bringing this up today? Because it may just happen again thanks to Cedrice.

During the final blind audition episode of “The Voice” Season 18, Blake, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas had completed their teams, leaving John Legend as the last coach still looking for artists. John chose not to push his button for Allison Grace because he was looking for something “special.” As it turns out, he didn’t have to wait long as Cedrice was the next, and final, artist to audition this year.

Cedrice is a 28-year-old musician from San Diego, California, who started losing her hair at age 10 because of alopecia. Her sultry cover of Peggy Lee‘s “Fever” was one to remember, with the other three coaches even “cheating” by peeking over their chairs to see what she looked like. “Oh my God!” Kelly exclaimed when she caught her first glimpse of Cedrice. The show’s only female coach later likened her appearance to that of a “goddess.”

Smiling from ear to ear, John proclaimed, “Cedrice, you are beautiful. You have so much style. No one else looks like you, no one else sounds like you. You approach the song with such artistry, range and seductiveness — everything that you needed. I’ve been waiting to fill my team with someone special, and Cedrice, you are so special. I’m so glad that I waited for you.” He then hugged his final artist and shouted, “Ladies and gentlemen, my team is complete!”

Besides Cedrice, the other Team Legend contestants of Season 18 are CammWess, Darious Lyles, Nelson Cade III, Thunderstorm Artis, Zach Day, Zan Fiskum, Mike Jerel, Brittney Allen and Mandi Castillo. Will any of these singers give John his second victory as a coach? He previously prevailed with Maelyn Jarmon (Season 16).

