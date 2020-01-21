‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 dream cast list: Mike Tyson, Stormy Daniels, Cheri Oteri …

The first two seasons of “Celebrity Big Brother” were wild successes, with such names as Omarosa, Ross Mathews, Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci and Tamar Braxton among the eclectic group of houseguests. While CBS confirms to Gold Derby there are “no official plans” for a Season 3 (boo! hiss!), that won’t stop us from making our predictions for who might be entering the house in the hopefully not-too-distance future. Scroll through our photo gallery above to see our “Celebrity Big Brother” dream cast list, including legendary boxer Mike Tyson, adult entertainer Stormy Daniels and “SNL” actress Cheri Oteri.

Season 1 of “CBB” aired in February 2018 to help counter NBC’s airing of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. The 11 celeb contestants that season, in their finishing order, were: Broadway actress Marissa Jaret Winokur, TV host Ross Mathews, singer Mark McGrath, Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez, reality TV star Omarosa, Big Time Rush singer James Maslow, “Real Housewife” Brandi Glanville, NBA player Metta World Peace, actress Shannon Elizabeth, actress Keshia Knight Pulliam and UFC fighter Chuck Liddell.

Apparently some of the cast members didn’t really know what they were in for, as both Keshia and Metta voluntarily quit the game so they could return home. Ross dominated the season from a strategic game point, but he ended up with a bitter jury which resulted in Marissa winning the game.

In the second season, which aired between January-February 2019, a dozen all-new celeb houseguests competed for the title of “Big Brother” winner: singer Tamar Braxton, NFL player Ricky Williams, Olympian Lolo Jones, momager Dina Lohan, reality TV star Kandi Burruss, comedian Tom Green, WWE wrestler Natalie Eva Marie, host Kato Kaelin, actor Joey Lawrence, Olympian Ryan Lochte, actor Jonathan Bennett and former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

The big twist in Season 2 was that The Mooch wasn’t really a contestant at all, but was just there to mess with the other players. In the end, the jury voted for Tamar to win in a unanimous 9-0 vote over Ricky, believing she played the best all-around game.

