Sorry, ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ fans: There are ‘no official plans’ for Season 3 anytime soon

If you’re looking forward to a third season of “Celebrity Big Brother” in the coming weeks, you’re about to be sorely disappointed. CBS has confirmed to Gold Derby there are “no official plans” for Season 3 of the popular celebrity spinoff series. The good news? Season 22 of the main reality TV show has been ordered and will likely debut in early summer, as per tradition. And yes, Julie Chen-Moonves will be back as host after recently signing a new contract with CBS.

Could ratings be a factor for the no-go on “Celebrity BB” Season 3? Last year’s second season, which aired January-February 2019, averaged 4.40 million viewers, down slightly from the first cycle’s 5.04 million viewers, which aired opposite NBC’s February 2018 Winter Olympics. However, those numbers are actually on par with the most recent two regular summertime installments: Season 20 nabbed 5.41 million viewers in 2018 and Season 21 scored 4.38 million viewers in 2019.

Perhaps the show’s producers just couldn’t find the right assortment of actors, singers, athletes and political figures to fill their house this time around? Don’t forget, “Big Brother” contestants have to be sequestered for long periods of time — more than 25 days for the celebrity edition and more than 90 days for the regular cycle. That means no family, no friends, no internet, no television, no news, no Pokemon GO … nothing!

During “Celebrity Big Brother” Season 1, two houseguests couldn’t take the solitude and voluntarily quit the game: actress Keshia Knight Pulliam and NBA player Metta World Peace. “They’re committing to a month,” producer Allison Grodner told me after that first season. “They were gonna be gone from the lives and their careers for a month.” Heading into Season 2 the producers made an effort ensure all of the celeb-testants were willing and able to stick it out for the entire duration.

Here at Gold Derby, we have our fingers crossed that one day Season 3 of “Celebrity BB” will grace our TV screens. In fact, we recently unveiled our dream cast list of 18 potential houseguests, including legendary boxer Mike Tyson, adult entertainer Stormy Daniels and “SNL” actress Cheri Oteri.

