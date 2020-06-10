Simon Cowell warns Celina at her ‘America’s Got Talent’ audition: ‘Don’t let a stylist go near you’ [WATCH]

Simon Cowell isn’t just a judge on “America’s Got Talent” season 15, he’s also a style icon with opinions about what kind of fashion works and doesn’t work for music artists trying to catch their big break. So when 30-year-old Celina took the ‘AGT’ stage for her audition, she wasn’t just nervous that her vocal chops not make the cut, but that she’d also be judged for the way she looks. But she shouldn’t have worried about either because not only did the judges love her voice, but Simon gave her one bit of advice: “don’t let a stylist go near you. Stay you.” Watch the clip above!

In her pre-audition package Celina opened up about how throughout her life she was teased for “dressing like a boy,” including other girls in school teasing her for even using the female bathroom. The teasing caused a lot of anxiety and she lost not only the confidence in the way she looks, but also in her ability to sing.

The lack of confidence followed Celina into adulthood, but with the never-ending support of her father she finally reached a point in her life where her gender expression would not be a barrier anymore. And lucky for us she came to the show because her rendition of the Shawn Mendes hit “Mercy” was incredible! In fact, we’d say it was even golden buzzer worthy!

Though the judges didn’t let the golden confetti fall on Celina, they did each give her a “yes” vote to the next round. Howie Mandel told her that “beyond your singing it’s who you are… the way you look is so cool. I would imagine there’s hundreds of thousands of little girls at home that are watching you and going ‘OMG that’s a strong woman, that’s who I want to be. I want to be talented and I want to grow up to be just like Celina.”

Celina will next compete in the Judges Cut round. The format will be the same this year as last, with “America’s Got Talent” airing initially just on Tuesdays with the first six weeks devoted to the auditions that took place around the country. Then there will be four weeks of Judge Cuts beginning in July, followed by the series of live performance shows and results episodes in mid-August.

