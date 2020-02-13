Chaka Khan (‘The Masked Singer’ Miss Monster) admits to a Sin City rendezvous with Robin Thicke: ‘We did a show together!’ [WATCH]

“The Masked Singer” panel finally got something right (well, two of them) when Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke correctly guessed that the Queen of Funk, Chaka Khan, was hiding beneath the Miss Monster mask. The “I’m Every Woman” singer was all smiles after being eliminated during Wednesday’s third episode. She was defeated in the Group A finals by Kangaroo, Turtle and White Tiger. Watch her performance of “You Don’t Own Me” by Lesley Gore above.

Although Robin and Nicole were able to recognize the legendary voice, the other panelists were stumped once again. Jenny McCarthy thought Miss Monster was “Chicago” actress and singer Queen Latifah. Guest panelist Leah Remini guessed the Supreme Mary Wilson while Ken Jeong was way off with his theory that Miss Monster was country superstar Reba McEntire. Did YOU correctly guess Chaka Khan was Miss Monster?

Some of the clues in Miss Monster’s hints package were dead giveaways including white socks and a teddy bear, which paid homage to her hometown of Chicago. We also saw some camouflage clothing which was in reference to her collaboration with the funk band Rufus on their album “Camouflage.” The queen chess piece hinted at Khan’s nickname “Queen of Funk” and she even let it be known she had once had a rendezvous in “Sin City” with Robin. “We were in the same show together!” Khan laughed after being unmasked.

Khan has sold nearly 70 million albums and has earned an astounding 22 Grammy nominations throughout her illustrious 45-year career. She took home 10 of those golden gramophones including Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group for “Tell Me Something Good” with Rufus in 1975. The last of her trophies was for Best R&B Album in 2008 for “Funk This.” Khan was also the recipient of the Soul Train Awards Legends Award for Career Achievement in 2009 and was inducted into the Soul Music Hall of Fame in 2012.

Two weeks ago Robot was eliminated and revealed to be rapper Lil Wayne. Last week we discovered that comedian Drew Carey was underneath the Llama mask. Now, just three singers remain in Group A: Kangaroo, Turtle and White Tiger. They will get a few weeks off as six new performers take the stage next week in Group B.

