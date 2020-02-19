Chandler Massey opens up about ‘Days of Our Lives’ ouster: ‘I was stunned, I didn’t even know what to say’ [WATCH]

“I was truly shocked,” says Chandler Massey about being let go from “Days of Our Lives.” His co-star and on-screen love interest Freddie Smith recently broke the news about both actors being released from the show, and Massey joined him on February 13 to discuss the unexpected turn of events. Watch their discussion above.

“I was stunned,” Massey adds. “I didn’t even know what to say. It just seems like our story was so unfinished, and it just happened so abruptly.” Neither actor was told the news ahead of time. They had to find out by reading the last pages of their last script. Seeking clarification after making that discovery, “we actually talked to one of the producers … it was a weird vibe that conversation … I wonder if he felt bad it was happening or that no one talked to us about it first, or both. Just the handling of it kind of hurt my feelings a little bit.”

So it wasn’t necessarily the firing that rankled Massey and Smith — characters come and go on soap operas all the time — but the lack of communication with the actors about that decision. “I don’t need much. I would understand. If they just said, ‘Hey, we’re going to rest the character for a while, or just said something, just one sentence. I’d take a text or a DM on Twitter.”

Massey and Smith played Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis, respectively, making history as the first same-sex supercouple on “Days,” and one of the few anywhere on daytime TV. Massey won three straight Daytime Emmys for Best Younger Actor (2012-2014), becoming the first male actor to win for playing a gay character on a soap, and Smith won that category right after in 2015. They’ve played these roles for the better part of a decade.

But while the firing took both actors by surprise, fans will have a while longer to process the news. Because the NBC series tapes so far in advance, their last scenes won’t air until September. And of course Massey and Smith are mum about the exact circumstances of their characters’ departure. How do you think the show should send them off? And do you think letting them go was a mistake?

Be sure to vote today for our Gold Derby decade awards featuring the best of the best from 2010 to 2019. You can keep changing your ballot as often as you like until the event closes on February 21. All 1,500 candidates you’ll see across 22 categories were nominees at either the Oscars, annual Gold Derby Film Awards or both. And join in the fun debate over these contenders taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.