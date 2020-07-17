Emmy spotlight: Will Charles Dance win his 1st Emmy for playing Lord Mountbatten on ‘The Crown’?

While the favorites for the Drama Guest Actor Emmy contain a bevy of former Emmy winners, one of the leading contenders has yet to win his first golden trophy.

For decades, renowned British actor Charles Dance has been a familiar face on American television screens, particularly for his dastardly turn on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Having achieved fame onstage with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Dance achieved worldwide acclaim as Sgt. Guy Perron in the television miniseries “The Jewel in the Crown,” considered by many critics and viewers at the time to be the gold standard among miniseries. “Jewel” is merely one of the highlights in Dance’s four-decade career in film and television, the most notorious credit being his portrayal of Tywin Lannister, who was ignominiously killed by his dwarf son Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) while sitting on the toilet in “Game of Thrones.”

In the role that is currently generating Emmy heat, Dance portrays the real-life Lord Louis “Dickie” Mountbatten, uncle to Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies), who is ousted from his governmental defense post and is soon approached by a renegade group of anti-Labourites who wish to stage a coup to oust Prime Minster Harold Wilson who orchestrated Dickie’s firing. Dance, who has taken over the role from Greg Wise, is given an enormous sandbox in which to play in his episode, and the veteran actor makes the most of it to the point where he is at last getting awards notice.

In 1985, Dance earned a BAFTA Award for his performance in “The Jewel in the Crown,” but it took Emmy voters two decades to catch up, finally nominating Dance in 2006 for his work in “Bleak House.” The actor has also earned consecutive nominations in 2018 and 2019 for his narration of the nature-documentary series “Savage Kingdom.”

In the Gold Derby horse race, Dance is sitting in an impressive third place for our odds as Best Drama Guest Actor and is a strong candidate for a nomination but, in this crazy year, any nomination is far from assured.

