Watch lively one-on-one chats with four documentary filmmakers in competition for Academy Awards: Lisa Cortes (“All In: The Fight for Democracy”), Amanda McBaine (“Boys State”), Lana Wilson (“Miss Americana”), Sara Bernstein (“Rebuilding Paradise”), followed by a group discussion moderated by Joyce Eng.

Chats with 4 rival Oscar contenders for Best Documentary

https://www.youtube.com/embed/6JqzJGH8izE

