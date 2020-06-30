Texas cheer team auditions for ‘America’s Got Talent’ without an audience: ‘We’re gonna be cheering for you,’ says Sofia Vergara [WATCH]

“We have no audience but we’re gonna be cheering for you guys,” Sofia Vergara tells the Wildcats, a Plano, Texas cheer team, on the Tuesday, June 30 episode of “America’s Got Talent” (watch above). That’s when Howie Mandel jokingly interjects, “I think they’re gonna be cheering for us.” For the first time in “AGT” history, there’s no studio audience in attendance due to concerns about the coronavirus. Heidi Klum is still out sick (thankfully not from COVID-19), so guest judge Eric Stonestreet joins Sofia, Howie and Simon Cowell at the judging panel.

SEE 5 ways ‘America’s Got Talent’ can make history in Season 15

The Wildcats, whose ages range from 13-30, practice at a local gym and compete against other similar teams in their area. Think of it like a Glee club only with cheerleading/dancing instead of singing. With that, the group of about 25 athletes begins their thrilling performance on the “AGT” stage.

Breaking from tradition, the Wildcats’ act is less like a cheerleading recital and more like an expert dance routine chock-full of flips, lifts and drops. Host Terry Crews is such an instant fan that he shouts, “They’re right with me!” when some of the dancers prepare for their next move at his side of the stage. Will they all advance to the next round? Find out Tuesday night.

At the conclusion of their performance, the four judges jump to their feet and start applauding and cheering loudly for the group, just as Sofia promised they would. If the Wildcats go on to win “America’s Got Talent” Season 15, they would be the first dance group to prevail in the history of the show. Only one dance act has won so far — Kenichi Ebina in Season 8 — but he was a solo dancer.

From NBC: “Auditions 6. June 30. The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, guest judge Eric Stonestreet and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play and could send a lucky act directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions