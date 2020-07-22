Cherry Jones and Maya Rudolph could be the first at the Emmys to be nominated against themselves for guest acting

Cherry Jones is back to defend her Emmy crown for “The Handmaid’s Tale” as the reigning Best Drama Guest Actress champion, but she faces heavy competition — from herself. Gold Derby’s combined odds actually predict that Jones will be snubbed for “The Handmaid’s Tale” and nominated for her new recurring role on Best Drama Series front-runner “Succession” instead. The rules allow her to be nominated for both, but nobody has ever been nominated against themselves in a guest category. Apprehension about predicting history to be made also helps to explain why Maya Rudolph ranks outside the top 20 in Best Comedy Guest Actress for “Saturday Night Live.” She has been nominated previously in that category for that show, but she is already the front-runner in that race for “The Good Place.”

Dual guest nominations have only been possible since 2010, as performers were limited to a single listing per guest ballot before that. A similar rule remains in effect for the Best Directing categories. (Notably, Jason Bateman won Best Drama Directing for “Ozark” last year, but cannot repeat for his “Ozark” directing this year because he opted instead to submit his directing of “The Outsider” in the same category.) Jane Alexander and Angela Lansbury have both been nominated in Best Drama Guest Actress for multiple series in the same year, as their nominated guest roles appeared across multiple iterations of the “Law & Order” franchise during the eligible seasons; had either of them won, the win would have been credited to both of their series, so they were not competing against themselves.

Tina Fey won Best Comedy Guest Actress for “Saturday Night Live” in 2016 and was the front-runner even before nominations were announced. She also ranked second in the odds for a nomination with “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” for which she was an incumbent nominee. Her snub for the latter was extra surprising in light of how the show broke into the Best Comedy Actress race that year, while retaining its Best Comedy Series slot and despite goodwill for Fey as its showrunner. That the academy seemed to go out of its way to avoid double-nominating her suggested that it was not just the rules that had stood in the way of dueling guest bids.

Mindy Sterling then made history the next year when she was nominated against herself in Best Short Form Actress, with “Con Man” and “secs & EXECS.” Liev Schreiber was also nominated against himself in 2017, with “The March to Madness” and “Only One” for Best Narrator.

These performers are major contenders for multiple guest spots in the same category at the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys:

Vanessa Bayer : Best Comedy Guest Actress, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” & “Shrill” & “Will & Grace”

: Best Comedy Guest Actress, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” & “Shrill” & “Will & Grace” Laverne Cox : Best Comedy Guest Actress, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” & “Dear White People”

: Best Comedy Guest Actress, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” & “Dear White People” Cherry Jones : Best Drama Guest Actress, “The Handmaid’s Tale” & “Succession”

Kaitlin Olson : Best Comedy Guest Actress, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” & “Space Force”

: Best Comedy Guest Actress, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” & “Space Force” Maya Rudolph : Best Comedy Guest Actress, “The Good Place” & “Saturday Night Live”

: Best Comedy Guest Actress, “The Good Place” & “Saturday Night Live” Molly Shannon : Best Comedy Guest Actress, “Better Things” & “Will & Grace”

: Best Comedy Guest Actress, “Better Things” & “Will & Grace” Phoebe Waller-Bridge : Best Comedy Guest Actress, “Run” & “Saturday Night Live”

: Best Comedy Guest Actress, “Run” & “Saturday Night Live” Fred Willard: Best Comedy Guest Actor, “Modern Family” & “Space Force”

