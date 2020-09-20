Cherry Jones just made Emmy history with Best Drama Guest Actress win for HBO’s ‘Succession’

With her victory for Best Drama Guest Actress at Saturday’s Creative Arts ceremony, Cherry Jones (“Succession”) just made Emmy history. She’s now the only person in the category to win consecutively for two different shows, following her triumph last year for “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Previously Margo Martindale (“The Americans”) was the only performer to win consecutively in this category for the same series (2015 and 2016).

Jones beat out co-nominees Cicely Tyson (“How to Get Away with Murder”), Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”), Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Laverne Cox (“Orange is the New Black”) and Harriet Walter (“Succession”). As such, she’s the first acting winner for HBO’s gritty family drama, though “Succession” could end up walking away with several more during Sunday’s Primetime broadcast.

In her Emmy episode submission, “Tern Haven,” Jones takes on the role of Nan Pierce, the head of a rival media company that the Roy family is looking to acquire. She’s tough and feisty in her episode — two qualities Emmy voters can’t get enough of — particularly as she goes toe-to-toe with Logan (Brian Cox). She also appears in the following episode, “Argestes,” and wreaks more havoc with the Roys.

This actually marks Jones’ third career Emmy victory, following the aforementioned win for “The Handmaid’s Tale” (guest, 2019) as well as her original trophy for “24” (supporting, 2009).

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy winners now; change through September 20

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions