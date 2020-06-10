‘World of Dance’ performance: Chibi Unity ‘aim to unite everyone through dance,’ but did they unite the judges? [WATCH]

“We aim to unite everyone through dance,” said a member of the Junior Division fusion team Chibi Unity during the third week of Qualifiers on “World of Dance.” The upbeat crew performed to “Some Nights” by Fun, but did the judges think it was good enough to compete in the next round? Watch their routine above.

Jennifer Lopez was especially impressed by “their breath in unison” at the very end of the routine. “The choreography for me was a real standout. Really great. It has a real style to it that feels signature, which I think really helps in this competition.” Indeed, the judges have seen plenty of great dancing now in their fourth season of this show, so honing and owning your own individualistic creative expression could take them far.

Derek Hough also admired the “emotion” they expressed with their performance, but he warned them about one bit of choreography that seemed to be setting up a great maneuver but then fizzled out. “If you’re going to do a trick or a visual,” it has to have a great payoff, he told them. Meanwhile, Ne-Yo thought “it started a little slow. The first 10 or 15 seconds was not a lot of movement and you don’t have a lot of time up there,” but he was “thoroughly impressed” when they got going.

So the reviews turned out to be a little mixed from the judges, but the verdict was positive. Despite their misgivings, Ne-Yo and Hough both said yes, which meant that the group advances to the Duels round where they will go head-to-head against another act. Lopez didn’t have to formally make a judgment, though she was probably a yes too given that hers was the least ambivalent critique. As Chibi Unity celebrated their success, Ne-Yo advised them to “take these notes. They’re there to help. We need the energy from the jump.”

