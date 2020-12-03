Chloe Kim (‘The Masked Singer’ Jellyfish) unmasked interview: ‘It’s been such a fun experience to put myself out there’ [WATCH]

The Super Six took the stage on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” with three performers sent packing after competing in head to head battles for a spot in the season finale. After losing her face-off to the Mushroom, Jellyfish was revealed to be Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim. “You were amazing tonight,” said panelist Ken Jeong after correctly guessing the professional snowboarder was behind the mask. “You are an inspiration to my daughters. You are a huge name in our household and you inspire us all.” Watch Chloe’s emotional rendition of “Stay” by Rihanna above.

Following Chloe’s performance, one of her clues revealed that she once had a “missed connection” with Ken. She enjoyed poking fun at the panelist during her unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. “I watched a YouTube video of you answering medical questions,” she explained. “I was watching the whole time it was so funny. So I was like, ‘Oh I should DM him,’ because that’s what we’re doing nowadays, right? So I DMed you on Instagram and you didn’t even read it! I didn’t even get a ‘seen.’ I see how it is! You’re gonna leave me undelivered for two years!”

After everyone had a laugh at Ken’s expense, Chloe expressed how thrilled she was to be a part of “The Masked Singer.” “This whole experience was just so amazing,” she said. “I have never performed in front of anyone before. It’s been such a fun experience to put myself out there and be vulnerable.” The panelists applauded her for improving with each week and showing the true heart of a champion. In 2018 Chloe became the youngest female ever to win a gold medal in snowboarding. That same year Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people.

Ken was the only panelist to correctly name Chloe as the Jellyfish before she revealed herself. Robin Thicke thought she was another Olympic gold medalist, gymnast Gabby Douglas. Jenny McCarthy was on the same track, guessing gymnast McKayla Maroney. Nicole Scherzinger went in a completely different direction, guessing Canadian musician Grimes.

Although Ken was the only panelist to correctly guess Chloe’s identity, her clue packages have been dropping hints for weeks. The Tic-Tac-Toe board with four X’s is a clue to Chloe being a four-time X-Games gold medalist. The gold throne with gold pipes was a hint to Chloe’s Olympic gold medal for the half pipe. The angelfish was a nod to Chloe’s cameo in the 2019 film, “Charlie’s Angels.”

Before getting sunk by the Mushroom, Chloe took out all of the other competitors in Group C on her way to the Super Six. Previously eliminated from her cohort were Wendy Williams as Lips, Bob Saget as Squiggly Monster and Paul Anka as Broccoli. The Sun, Crocodile and Mushroom advanced to the finale where one of them will win the Golden Mask trophy for Season 4.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

