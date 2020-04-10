Chris Harrison cautions Bachelor Nation to be patient: ‘No chance’ we’ll film ‘Bachelorette’ ‘unless it’s safe’

At the beginning of 2020, which was somehow only three months ago, it seemed like Bachelor Nation was going to be well fed this year between flagships “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” summer favorite “Bachelor in Paradise,” and new spin-offs “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” and “The Bachelor Summer Games.” “The Bachelor” aired and “Listen to Your Heart” will premiere on Monday, but “Summer Games” has been canceled, while “The Bachelorette’s” and “Paradise’s” statuses are up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chris Harrison knows fans are itching for content while stuck at home, but he wants everyone to be patient and realistic because things won’t immediately return to normal whenever quarantine is over.

“First and foremost, when we get back, we have to safely figure out how can we produce ‘The Bachelorette.’ When can we start shooting? It’s not like there’s going to be a day, say May 1, if the governor and president decides that we can all [resume work], and then boom, we have a television show. That’s not how it works. That just means we can go to work and start producing a television show,” the host told “Glamour.”

“Months are going to go by before we can get something on the air, so we’re trying to look at two things: One, how can we immediately service everybody and create content? And two, how quickly can we go back to ‘The Bachelorette,’ ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ ‘The Bachelor’ and fit it all in?” he continued. “Unless it’s safe and unless we can do it right, there’s no chance we’re doing it at all.”

Warner Bros., which produces the “Bachelor” franchise, shut down production on all its shows the day Season 16 of “The Bachelorette” with Clare Crawley was scheduled to start filming last month. The season was scheduled to premiere on May 18, but that’s not going to happen at this point. In a normal year, after “The Bachelorette” wraps, “Paradise” typically starts production in June with a lot of the same crew and, of course, some of the latest “Bachelorette” contestants for an early August premiere. Harrison had previously stated that TPTB’s No. 1 priority is getting “The Bachelorette” off the ground. “Obviously the longer this goes, the tougher it’s going to be, logistics wise and calendar and all that,” he told “Glamour.”

The host reiterated that “The Bachelorette” won’t shy away addressing COVID-19 and the post-COVID-19 world we’ll be living in. “‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ have always been really good about embracing pop culture — embracing culture, in general — and really showing what’s going on. That is going to be one of those things that we’re going to have to embrace,” he added. “How do people date now in the modern world? Does Clare walk around with a thermometer? I mean, who knows? But obviously when we do get there, we will have the strictest, safest measures put in place. That is why we shut production down in the first place.”

