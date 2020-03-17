Chrissy Metz (‘This Is Us’) ‘was initially afraid’ to be playing a new mom to a special needs child [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I feel really honored,” reveals Chrissy Metz about tackling motherhood in her role as Kate Pearson on “This Is Us.” “To take on something that we haven’t seen is pretty challenging.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Metz above.

In “This Is Us,” Metz plays one of three siblings in the close-knit Pearson family on NBC’s hit tearjerker. Still coming to terms with the tragic loss of her father as a teenager, this year sees Kate continue to grapple with her weight, her marriage to Toby (Chris Sullivan) and being a new mom to newborn Jack, who we discover is blind.

SEE Jump into today for your 1st Emmy Awards 2020 nominations predictions

“Initially I was afraid,” Metz admits when recalling how she felt when she found out her character would be a mom to a newborn this season. “A baby? A real life baby,” she says tongue in cheek. “Then I quickly realized how important the story line was going to be for so many people who watch the show, whether they’re having fertility issues or a hard time conceiving or they have a child with a disability, you don’t really get to see that on network television.”

SEE Gallery: 2020 Emmy Best Drama Series Predictions

The actress admits that the last few years has been a whirlwind for her. After a strong showing on “American Horror Story: Freak Show” in 2014, she landed her breakthrough role on “This Is Us” in 2016, for which she has already garnered an Emmy nomination for Best Drama Supporting Actress in 2017 and two consecutive Golden Globe nominations for Best TV Supporting Actress in 2017 and 2018. Metz has also shared the SAG Award for TV drama ensemble in 2017 and 2018 alongside her cast, many of whom have also been feted over the last few years by their showbiz peers at various awards shows. On top of all of that recent success, Metz starred in faith-based drama film “Breakthrough” last year, which features the Oscar nominated Diane Warren-penned song “I’m Standing With You,” which she sang live on the telecast.

“I never could have really imagined that all of this could have happened to me in the span of four and a half years,” Metz shares. “Yeah, I’m just so grateful.”

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 14

Be sure to make your Emmy predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 14. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions