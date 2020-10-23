Christmas Abbot (‘Big Brother 22’) exit interview: ‘I had a good argument’ to beat Cody, Enzo or Nicole at the end

“I saw that coming for weeks!” exclaimed Christmas Abbott after becoming the latest All-Star evicted from the “Big Brother” house on Thursday night’s live eviction episode. Christmas was sent packing by a vote of 1-0 over Season 18 champ Nicole Franzel when Cody Calafiore cast the sole vote to evict her. After winning the final Power of Veto for Season 22, Cody guaranteed his spot in the final three alongside reigning Head of Household Enzo Palumba, as well as the power to decide who would join them in the upcoming finale on Wednesday, October 28.

SEE ‘Big Brother’ slop: What are the ingredients and rules?

“I gave it a good, scrappy fight,” Christmas joked as she met up with host Julie Chen Moonves for her exit interview before heading to the jury house. “I’m a little bit in shock. I expected Cody to keep Nicole, but still getting evicted is shocking.” When Julie asked if her parting words to Cody, “I’m not mad,” were true, Christmas was clear in her response. “It’s true,” she replied. “Listen, I came here to play a game. I can’t hold personal vendettas. He did what he needed to do to get further in the game. I would have done the same thing. I’ve been doing the same thing. This isn’t a mudslinging, personal fight.”

Throughout the season, Christmas had a tight bond with Enzo, but in recent weeks she became suspicious of the Meow-Meow’s intentions and made a last ditch effort to form a final two deal with Cody instead. Had Christmas gotten the opportunity, would she have actually taken Cody to the end with her? “Most likely, yes,” she admitted. “I love Enzo, he’s my All-Star baby daddy. I love him so much! But, the loyalty was so shaky at the end.”

But who did she feel she had the best chance at beating in the end? “I’m not saying hands down, but I had a good argument against all of them,” she gloated. “I played hard! I won comps, I played a hard social game, I made sure that I was protected and I made major moves that other people were scared to do. I wasn’t scared to get in the ring and get messy. And when I came out, I was clean! So I think I played a really good game.”

Finally, Christmas was able to see goodbye messages from the three remaining houseguests. Pandering for her jury vote, Cody, Enzo and Nicole all admitted to the various alliances they had throughout the season. But was Christmas surprised? “I saw it all,” she said with certainty. “I saw Enzo, Cody and Nicole working together weeks ago. I knew Enzo was playing a lot of other people in the house. I knew that Cody and Nicole were super, super tight. I knew that Memphis [Garrett] was in with Enzo and Cody, but I didn’t see them three together. Nothing shocking there. I have to be flattered that they had to come after me and it took four nominations to get me.”

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “Big Brother” Season 22 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.