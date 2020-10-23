‘Christmas on the Square’ trailer: Dolly Parton warms the cynical heart of Christine Baranski’s holiday miser

“The deadline to be out of your homes is now Christmas Eve,” warns Christine Baranski in the first trailer for Netflix’s “Christmas on the Square.” Boasting 14 original songs by the film’s star and executive producer Dolly Parton, the movie musical finds Baranski’s Regina Fuller threatening to sell her entire hometown to a property developer before Parton’s Angel inspires in her an emotional and spiritual reawakening. Watch the trailer above.

The trailer offers a first look at the film’s large ensemble, which features Jenifer Lewis as the local hairdresser, Treat Williams as the general store owner and Regina’s old flame, and Josh Segarra as the town’s pastor. Directed and choreographed by Emmy-winner Debbie Allen (“Fame”), the movie promises an endless holiday mirth, heart, and even a few tears when it drops on the streaming service on Nov. 22.

DISCUSS “Christmas on the Square” with TV insiders in our notorious forums

It wouldn’t be a Parton production without song, so we also get our first listen to the impeccable pipes of Baranski, Lewis, and, of course, Parton herself on three of the movie’s tracks. Though Parton’s vocals need no introduction, Baranski and Lewis also have impressive records in song and dance: outside of her decades of TV work, Baranski found a motion picture niche in movie musicals in adaptations of “Chicago,” “Mamma Mia!” and its sequel, and “Into the Woods,” while Lewis has four musical credits on Broadway and sings on screen in “Sister Act” and “The Princess and the Frog.”

Though “Christmas on the Square” trails in our combined Golden Globes and SAG odds, Parton’s recent track record at the Emmys offers some promise for the film’s future awards prospects. In the past five years, Parton has produced three TV movies or limited series––“Coat of Many Colors” (2015), “Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” (2016) and “Heartstrings” (2019)––with the latter two scoring nominations in the Best Television Movie category. Though those awards are a long way off, awards pundits know never to underestimate the power of Dolly.

PREDICT the Golden Globe nominees through February 3.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions