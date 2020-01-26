Cinema Audio Society 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Doga Karatas for a perfect score of 100% when predicting the Cinema Audio Society winners on Saturday. He is actually tied with 28 other people at that percentage but has a better point score total of 6,640 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Over 900 people worldwide predicted these CAS champs in three film and three TV categories in Los Angeles. Our top scorer got all of of the six categories correct, with such movie champs as “Ford v Ferrari” and “Toy Story 4” plus television winners “Chernobyl” and “Game of Thrones.”

2020 DGA Awards winners: Full list of directors guild champs in film and TV

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Editors predicting, the first spot is held by Riley Chow with 100%. Up next with 83.33% are Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng and Zach Laws. Tied at 66.67% are Daniel Montgomery, Matt Noble, Paul Sheehan, Susan Wloszczyna and myself. Rob Licuria follows with 50%. See Editors’ scores.

For five Experts predicting other than Eng and Wloszczyna, Edward Douglas (Weekend Warrior) and Sasha Stone (Awards Daily) are tied at 83.33%. Tariq Khan (Fox TV) has 66.67%. See Experts’ scores.

