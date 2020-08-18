Emmy-nominated cinematographer Rob Hardy on how shooting ‘Devs’ was like solving ‘a puzzle’ on a ‘playground’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“My little three year old and one year old were crawling around trashing the living room and it was almost bath time,” recalls cinematographer Rob Hardy BSC on the day he found out he had just received his first ever Emmy nomination for his the ambitious work of the FX on Hulu sci-fi limited series “Devs.” He adds tongue-in-cheek, “I got a text from my agents saying congratulations and I said ‘for what? For managing to get through another day?… It was a big surprise!” Watch our exclusive video interview with Hardy above.

SEE the 2020 Gold Derby TV Awards nominations complete list

“Devs” is writer and director Alex Garland‘s first foray into series television after his acclaimed sci-fi films “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation.” It follows a young software engineer (Sonoya Mizuno) who believes that the secretive ‘Devs’ division of the Amaya corporation where she works is behind the murder of her boyfriend Sergei (Karl Glusman). She reconnects with her former lover Jamie (Jin Ha) to infiltrate and investigate Devs, which draws her into the orbit of Amaya’s CEO Forest (Nick Offerman) and his offsider Katie (Alison Pill), both of who we learn have developed a machine that can see backwards and forwards in time.

Like Garland’s previous work, “Devs” features visually striking design and cinematography, such as the mysterious visualizations created by the Devs machine, the giant foreboding Amaya statue that stares out over the surrounding canopy of trees and the internal gold-plated walls of the cubed otherworldly Devs bunker.

SEE the 2020 Emmy Awards nominations complete list

Hardy is best known for his work on “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” (2018) and on Garland’s “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation.” With his involvement on “Devs,” he has become one of Garland’s key collaborators alongside visual effects supervisor (and fellow Emmy nominee) Andrew Whitehurst, production designer Mark Digby and musicians Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow and The Insects (otherwise known as composers Tim Norfolk and Bob Locke).

Hardy values the collaborative and collegiate atmosphere that Garland establishes on his projects. “It’s quite an extraordinary collaboration, it’s unlike any experience I have had in film making,” Hardy admits. “Obviously it begins with the script, but one of the things we tend to do is avoid referencing any other movies, shows, photographers, anything like that. It all comes out of the conversations that we have and the dialogue that we have in the very beginning. It’s the puzzle that we have in trying to translate everything to the screen.”

“That process,” he says, “is all about creating a playground, in some sense, on which we will shoot. What is our world and how do we create it?”

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy winners now; change through September 20

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions