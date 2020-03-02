Relive that time Clare Crawley, your new Bachelorette, eviscerated Juan Pablo on ‘The Bachelor’ [WATCH]

Clare Crawley is the new star of “The Bachelorette,” which is a very good thing because 1) we’ll finally have an older lead (a whopping 38 years old!) and 2) it lets us revisit the moment she cemented herself into Bachelor Nation lore. No, we’re not talking about her raccoon “convo”, but she when stuck it to Juan Pablo Galavis on “The Bachelor,” of course (watch above).

It was clear while the season was airing in 2014 that Galavis was the worst Bachelor in history — something that gets more true every year — and Crawley bore the brunt of his awful behavior. They hooked up in the ocean, only for him to slut-shame her afterwards, telling her that he didn’t want his daughter to see what happened between them.

She toughed it out and made it all the way to the final two, but they had a disastrous final date, punctuated by a crude remark Galavis made while their helicopter was landing. “He chose to tell me something that no woman wants to hear,” Crawley said on the show. “That he doesn’t know me and some sexual thing I don’t want to repeat. It was insulting and it was offensive.”

SEE The new ‘Bachelorette’ star is Clare Crawley, and that’s a good thing

A source told “Us Weekly” at the time that Galavis said, “I love f—ing you, but I don’t know you.” A true charmer here. Weren’t we setting examples for his daughter?

This all built up to The Moment. Galavis was never picking Crawley over Nikki Ferrell, and he was dick when he dumped the hairstylist, naturally. But she did not go quietly into that good night after all the B.S. she put up with from him.

“I lost respect for you,” Crawley told him. “I thought I knew what kind of man you were. What you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you.”

This fell on deaf ears, duh, but everyone in Bachelor Nation lived vicariously through Crawley’s legendary kiss-off. She became an instant fan favorite, and it pretty much led to her becoming the Bachelorette now (with two “Bachelor in Paradise” and one “Bachelor Winter Games” stints in between). So in the words of Ariana Grande, thank u, next, Juan Pablo.

“The Bachelorette” will premiere on Monday, May 18 at 8/7c on ABC.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions