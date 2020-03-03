Clare Crawley’s ex-fiance Benoit Beausejour-Savard’s reaction to her ‘Bachelorette’ news is adorably sweet

Clare Crawley and Benoit Beauséjour-Savard may not have worked out, but he still has a whole lotta love for his ex-fiancée.

After Crawley was revealed to be the next star of “The Bachelorette” on Monday, Beauséjour-Savard posted a sweet message on Instagram, accompanied with an old photo of them, congratulating his ex on her new gig.

“Congratulations to this gem!!” he wrote. “She will be an amazing Bachelorette. She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!! Hell yeah!! Good Luck on your journey to find love @clarecrawley !! You will be the best 🙌🏼 #thebestbacheloretteever”

Aw, cute, right?

Crawley and Beauséjour-Savard, who was runner-up on the first season of “The Bachelorette Canada,” met on “The Bachelor Winter Games,” on which Crawley was torn between the Montreal native and “The Bachelorette Germany” and “The Bachelorette Switzerland’s” Christian Rauch. After reconnecting following production, Beauséjour-Savard proposed in French on “The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All” in February 2018, but the pair broke up two months later.

“We realized we were different and wanted different things,” Crawley told “People” of their split after her “Bachelorette” announcement. “But we still totally stay in touch. And we root for each other and for each other’s happiness.”

The 38-year-old, who is the oldest Bachelorette ever, finished second on Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season of “The Bachelor” and was also on the first two seasons of “Bachelor in Paradise.” But Galavis is one ex she probably won’t hear from after her iconic takedown of him when he dumped her.

“The Bachelorette” will premiere on Monday, May 18 at 8/7c on ABC.

