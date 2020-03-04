Clare Crawley on when she read Juan Pablo to filth on ‘The Bachelor’: ‘I stood up for myself in a way that I had never done’

Clare Crawley didn’t win Juan Pablo Galavis‘ heart on “The Bachelor” Season 18 (which is probably a good thing), but she won the hearts of Bachelor Nation when she memorably told him off after he rudely dumped her, telling the single father, “I would never want my children having a father like you.”

Six years later, the new star of “The Bachelorette” looks back on that rough split and her “yo go, girl” takedown with nothing but gratitude. “I felt so thankful for my evolution of what happened on my path on ‘The Bachelor,'” Crawley told “People.” “When my season ended, it was the biggest blessing in my life. I stood up for myself in a way that I had never done in any relationship before, or even in life. To be able to feel that strength within myself was life-changing. It was huge.”

Crawley and Galavis had a tumultuous relationship all season on the show, and the red flags were already out after he slut-shamed her for their ocean romp, sanctimoniously explaining that he didn’t want his daughter seeing that. On their final date, the former soccer player made a crude sexual remark to Crawley that was the final nail in the coffin.

SEE Relive that time Clare Crawley, your new Bachelorette, eviscerated Juan Pablo on ‘The Bachelor’ [WATCH]

Unsurprisingly, the two “definitely” do not keep in touch, but Crawley is quick to add that breakups can be amicable. “Relationships ending doesn’t always have to be a negative thing,” she said. “With Juan Pablo, it didn’t have to end bad. It didn’t have to end rude like that.”

She remains close to her ex-fiancé, Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, who proposed to her on “The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All” and shared a sweet message congratulating Crawley on becoming the Bachelorette. “We are each other’s biggest fans. We root for each other and for each other’s happiness,” she noted. “And that’s a level of maturity that’s important in healthy relationships, whether they work out or not.”

“The Bachelorette” will mark Crawley’s fifth attempt at finding love on the franchise following stints on “The Bachelor Winter Games” and two seasons of “Bachelor in Paradise” as well. At 38, she’s the oldest female lead — something she believes will be an asset. “I’ve been ready to be engaged and married for a long time,” she said. “I know what I want and what I’m looking for. And I’m just ready to start that life.”

“The Bachelorette” will premiere on Monday, May 18 at 8/7c on ABC.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions