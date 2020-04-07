Yup, Clare Crawley kept the dress from her Juan Pablo ‘Bachelor’ breakup because that’s the savage she is

You’ve heard of women keeping their wedding dresses, but breakup dresses? Well, that’s what incoming Bachelorette Clare Crawley did.

Like some of us in quarantine, Crawley spent Saturday doing some cleaning and shared a item of clothing on her Instagram Story that everyone in Bachelor Nation ought to recognize: the beaded asymmetrical teal dress she wore on the season finale of “The Bachelor” in 2014 — you know, the episode in which she excoriated Juan Pablo Galavis in one of the most memorable breakup moments in “Bachelor” history.

“Cleaning out closets today… look familiar?!” Crawley wrote. “Fun fact: the entire zipper is shredded and unusable because I ripped this dress off as soon as I got into the car.”

The 39-year-old shared that she kept the dress for two reasons: “1) Cary hand-beaded this and it meant the world to me. 2) It was the most empowering moment of my life.”

SEE Relive that time Clare Crawley, your new Bachelorette, eviscerated Juan Pablo on ‘The Bachelor’ [WATCH]

And what a moment it was. After Galavis dumped Crawley — following a season of slut-shaming and a final date during which he made a crude remark to her — the hairstylist let him have it. “I lost respect for you,” she told him. “I thought I knew what kind of man you were. What you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you.”

Really never gets old.

Crawley and Galavis have not kept in touch the past six years (shocking), but they had a minor Twitter tiff last month after he mocked the youthfulness of the men cast for Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette.” He later told “Life & Style” that he “never had any bad blood” with Crawley and wished her the best on “The Bachelorette,” production on which has indefinitely been postponed due to the coronavirus.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions