Clare Crawley seemingly shaded ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Matt James, and RIP her mentions

You gotta hand it to Bachelor Nation. “The Bachelorette” isn’t even in production right now, but it’s still delivering high-quality drama. Over the weekend, Clare Crawley came for one of her 32 contestants on Twitter for, well, not being on the show for the — all together now — right reasons.

“If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season… you are in it for the wrong reasons… #dontwasteyourtime,” Crawley tweeted on Saturday. “Respect the opportunity you’ve been given. Respect the rules. Respect me.”

Though she didn’t name names, it was pretty obvious to Bachelor Nation that she was subtweeting Matt James, the BFF and roommate of Season 15 runner-up Tyler Cameron. James has a Cameo account, and has been promoting and doing press for his and Cameron’s charity, ABC Food Tours, a food nonprofit that serves underprivileged children in New York City, and other charities he’s been working with during the coronavirus pandemic. He’s been donating the money from Cameo, for which he charges $29, to charity.

If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season… you are in it for the wrong reasons… #dontwasteyourtime — Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) April 25, 2020

Respect the opportunity you’ve been given. Respect the rules. Respect me. @BacheloretteABC ❤️ — Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) April 25, 2020

Bachelor Nation was not pleased with Crawley’s shade, and she got ratioed in her replies. Fans pointed out that James was already well-known (in the reality TV and “Bachelor” world) for his charity and association with Cameron, and was not one of those unknown wannabe influencers who want to use the franchise as a springboard for fame and their brand.

That’s a shame. Matt had a following before she was the lead and he did the interview to promote his charity work and just happened to say something nice about her. Let’s not pile on. — Myah Ariel (@MyahAriel) April 25, 2020

Clare… Clare… in this house we stan Matt James.He is doing interviews to promote his charity, ABC Food Tours which is producing tablets and meals for kids in underprivileged areas. And he said he is looking forward to meeting you so where’s the problem pic.twitter.com/ybym4b1Kgf — agape, like the love 🇷🇼 (@agapetamar) April 25, 2020

I love Clare. However, I stan Matt James. What he has been doing with ABC Food Tours and being TC’s friend has already put him in the spotlight BEFORE he was even picked to be on Clare’s season. Not sure he needs any other “reason” besides genuine excitement. — Caitlin Anderson (@itscaitanderson) April 25, 2020

I agree with this. I knew who he was because of what he’s done with Tyler and the food tours. I didn’t even know he was going to be on Clare’s season till her tweet. — Haley Grubbs (@grubbs_haley) April 25, 2020

you’re really gonna diss him for doing this for CHARITY 😂😂😂 girl , NEXT — Mel in da club (@heyitsmelinda) April 25, 2020

You can bet that James saw Crawley’s tweets because hours later, he said this in an Instagram Story: “For those of you who may have missed the messaging earlier this week, myself and Alex Bachman, my former teammate and current New York Giants wide receiver, have pledged all of our Cameo earnings to the Robin Hood Foundation to fight this fight.” The Robin Hood Foundation helps those struggling with poverty in New York City.

On Sunday, Crawley seemingly responded to the backlash and backpedaled in a reply to “Bachelor” alum Olivia Caridi, who asked if she was supposed to be able to deduce to whom the hairstylist was referring.

“You weren’t supposed to deduce babe, it was about MULTIPLE men and a general thought I was having while we sit here in a real life crisis where someone’s (everyone’s) time + sincerity hold so much weight and value,” Crawley wrote.

But the claim that she was talking about multiple men did not fly with fans, who flooded her replies with comments noting that no one else besides James was doing interviews. (Another contestant, former NFL player Dale Moss, is on Cameo.)

The only person doing interviews and Cameo is Matt. Also, you unfollowed Tyler last night. If you feel this way, just stand by it and don't backtrack. — MT (@MT_rva) April 27, 2020

Huh? 24 hrs later you are saying it's about multiple men? — Ashley Easterwood (@aeast2011) April 26, 2020

How many other men on your season have Cameos and donate the profits to charity?! — Shelley Isaac 💋 (@shelley_i) April 26, 2020

Matt is the only contestant that has done interviews and has cameo (for good causes, nonetheless)…so girl, just stop. You’re making it worse. — Heather Omlid (@heatheromlid11) April 27, 2020

Nobody knows who is your other contestants instead of Matt, it was about Matt, you saw that nobody was on your side so now it’s about multiple men. lol whatever. not buying it one bit. and why did you unfollow Tyler? It is weird . — gab (@arianabupdates) April 27, 2020

Maybe it’s a good thing “The Bachelorette” is recasting while we’re in lockdown. But you know TPTB is going to do everything they can to make sure James remains in the cast. The season could be hella awkward now, and this is absolutely the drama they live for.

