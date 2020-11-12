Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black (‘The Masked Singer’ Snow Owls) target the panel in their unmasked interview: ‘You guys are no Simon Cowell’

The heart of Season 4 on “The Masked Singer” was torn out on Wednesday night’s episode when the romantic Snow Owls were eliminated and revealed to be country superstar Clint Black and his Grammy-nominated singer/actress wife Lisa Hartman Black. Nicole Scherzinger was the only panelist to correctly guess their true identities before they were exposed to all of America. Watch these lovebirds belt out “The Prayer” by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion above.

“When I first saw the costumes I actually cried,” the former “Knots Landing” star revealed during their unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. “They’re so beautiful, but they’re so sweet. I couldn’t wait to get into them!” The Snow Owls made it all the way to the Group A finals, but lost in a smackdown to Popcorn after the Sun earned the most votes to automatically advance to the Super Six.

“You guys are no Simon Cowell,” Clint joked with the panel. “You all are so nice and made us feel good every time.” The dynamic duo fooled four of the panelists, with Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy guessing they were another country power couple, Vince Gill and Amy Grant. After correctly naming Bob Saget as Squiggly Monster last week, Ken Jeong was back to being way off the mark, certain the Snow Owls were actors Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman. Guest panelist Niecy Nash put all her money on “Real Housewives” star Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin.

Aside from Clint’s legendary voice, hints to the Snow Owls’ identities were sprinkled throughout their clue packages. The hobby horse was a clue to the movie “Flicka: Country Pride,” which Clint and Lisa both starred in. The long branch was a clue to Clint’s birthplace Long Branch, New Jersey. The pearl in Snow Owls’ package was a clue to Clint and Lisa’s daughter’s name, Lily Pearl.

Clint and Lisa were the third act eliminated from Group A, following rapper Busta Rhymes (Dragon) and actor Brian Austin Green (Giraffe). The Sun and Popcorn now advance to the prestigious Super Six and will be joined by two singers from both Group B and Group C. Did you guess Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black were hiding behind the Snow Owls masks?

