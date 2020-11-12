CMA Awards 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User DarkSkyDestiny for getting the highest score of 81.82% when predicting the CMA Music Awards 2020 winners on Wednesday. He is actually tied with Maiko at that percentage but has the highest score by using his 500 point bets to achieve 6,279 total.

Almost 400 people worldwide predicted these champs in 11 music categories for the Country Music Association ceremony hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker. Our top scorer got 9 of the 11 categories correct, only missing out on Entertainer of the Year (selecting Luke Combs over winner Eric Church) and Musical Event.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our six Editors predicting, Zach Laws and Daniel Montgomery are in first place with 63.64% correct. Marcus Dixon and Paul Sheehan are next at 54.55%. Joyce Eng and I only had nine categories predicted for 66.67%. See Editors’ scores.

