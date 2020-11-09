Two CMA Awards performers forced to drop out due to COVID-19: ‘Some of y’all guessed it, got the Rona’

The 2020 CMA Awards this Wednesday, November 11, are to be the first major awards show since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the US to gather artists in a single location (the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee). But two acts on the show’s long list of scheduled performers have had to drop out after being diagnosed with the illness.

Tyler Hubbard of the nominated duo Florida Georgia Line announced his diagnosis on Monday. He posted on Instagram saying, “Some of y’all guessed it. Got the Rona. Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful.” Lee Brice also had to bow out of the show due to contracting the disease; he was supposed to perform “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, but now Lady A‘s Charles Kelley will take his place for that duet.

As the entertainment business makes efforts to resume its business, many shows and productions have hit COVID speed bumps, whether it’s “Days of Our Lives” having to shut down again temporarily due to a positive diagnosis, Netflix’s “The Witcher” having to do the same, or “Saturday Night Live” needing to drop a musical guest, country star Morgan Wallen, for violating safety protocols the week before the show. (Wallen is scheduled to perform at this week’s CMAs — knock on wood.)

A wide range of performers are still set to take the stage, barring further plague. They include top nominee Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Eric Church and hosts of the ceremony Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, among many others. Who are you looking forward to seeing the most, and do the new COVID diagnoses concern you about the plans for this year’s show overall?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Make your CMA predictions so that insiders can see this year’s contenders are faring in our CMA odds. You can keep changing your predictions until winners are announced. And join the discussion on this and more taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.