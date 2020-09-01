2020 CMA Awards nominations: Full list of Country Music Association nominees led by record-breaking Miranda Lambert

On September 1 the Country Music Association announced the nominees for the 54th Annual CMA Awards, and Miranda Lambert came out on top with seven bids. That not only makes her the most nominated artist of the year, it makes her the most nominated female artist of all time. Her career haul of 55 noms surpasses former record-holder Reba McEntire, who amassed 50.
Lambert is up for Entertainer of the Year against Eric Church, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. Absent is defending champion Garth Brooks, who recently withdrew his name from consideration after winning seven times. Lambert’s additional six bids are for Single of the Year (“Bluebird”), Song of the Year (“Bluebird”), Album of the Year (“Wildcard”), Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (“Fooled Around and Fell in Love”) and Music Video of the Year (“Bluebird”). That’s every single category she was eligible for.
Her Entertainer of the Year rival Combs is not far behind with six noms including Single of the Year (“Beer Never Broke My Heart”), Song of the Year (his own “Even Though I’m Leaving” and Carly Pearce and Lee Brice‘s “I Hope You’re Happy Now”). Maren Morris has five noms including Female Vocalist of the Year and Single and Song of the Year for “The Bones,” but she was notably not nominated for any of her work with the super group The Highwomen.
The awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday night, November 11, which is the same time of year that the awards are usually held, so for now it doesn’t look like the COVID-19 pandemic will delay the event as it has numerous other award shows and celebrations in 2020 thus far. Who do you think will take home the most prizes?
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist and Producer(s)
“Heartache Medication” – Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
“Never Will” – Ashley McBryde
Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets
“Old Dominion” – Old Dominion
Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion
“What You See Is What You Get” – Luke Combs
Producer: Scott Moffatt
“Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Producer: Dan Smyers
Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano
“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
Producer: Scott Moffatt
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“The Bones” – Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriters
“Bluebird” (Miranda Lambert)
Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
“The Bones” (Maren Morris)
Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
“Even Though I’m Leaving” (Luke Combs)
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” (Carly Pearce and Lee Brice)
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
“More Hearts Than Mine” (Ingrid Andress)
Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks and Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie and Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Producer: Dan Smyers
“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
Producer: Dann Huff
“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier
Producer: Greg Kurstin
“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
Producer: Jay Joyce
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Producer: busbee
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Director: Patrick Tracy
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
“Homemade” – Jake Owen
Director: Justin Clough
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Director: Sam Siske
“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton
Director: David Coleman
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen