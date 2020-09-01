2020 CMA Awards nominations: Full list of Country Music Association nominees led by record-breaking Miranda Lambert

On September 1 the Country Music Association announced the nominees for the 54th Annual CMA Awards, and Miranda Lambert came out on top with seven bids. That not only makes her the most nominated artist of the year, it makes her the most nominated female artist of all time. Her career haul of 55 noms surpasses former record-holder Reba McEntire, who amassed 50.

Lambert is up for Entertainer of the Year against Eric Church, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. Absent is defending champion Garth Brooks, who recently withdrew his name from consideration after winning seven times. Lambert’s additional six bids are for Single of the Year (“Bluebird”), Song of the Year (“Bluebird”), Album of the Year (“Wildcard”), Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (“Fooled Around and Fell in Love”) and Music Video of the Year (“Bluebird”). That’s every single category she was eligible for.

Her Entertainer of the Year rival Combs is not far behind with six noms including Single of the Year (“Beer Never Broke My Heart”), Song of the Year (his own “Even Though I’m Leaving” and Carly Pearce and Lee Brice‘s “I Hope You’re Happy Now”). Maren Morris has five noms including Female Vocalist of the Year and Single and Song of the Year for “The Bones,” but she was notably not nominated for any of her work with the super group The Highwomen.

The awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday night, November 11, which is the same time of year that the awards are usually held, so for now it doesn’t look like the COVID-19 pandemic will delay the event as it has numerous other award shows and celebrations in 2020 thus far. Who do you think will take home the most prizes?

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist and Producer(s)

“Heartache Medication” – Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi

“Never Will” – Ashley McBryde

Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets

“Old Dominion” – Old Dominion

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

“What You See Is What You Get” – Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffatt

“Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Producer: Dan Smyers

Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffatt

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriters

“Bluebird” (Miranda Lambert)

Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” (Maren Morris)

Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

“Even Though I’m Leaving” (Luke Combs)

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” (Carly Pearce and Lee Brice)

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

“More Hearts Than Mine” (Ingrid Andress)

Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks and Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie and Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Producer: Dan Smyers

“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

Producer: Dann Huff

“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier

Producer: Greg Kurstin

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

Producer: Jay Joyce

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Producer: busbee

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Director: Patrick Tracy

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

“Homemade” – Jake Owen

Director: Justin Clough

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Director: Sam Siske

“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton

Director: David Coleman

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen