2020 CMA Awards predictions: Our odds say Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Dan and Shay will be top winners

The 2020 Country Music Association Awards will be handed out tonight, November 11, during a live ceremony hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker. But who will take home prizes? Scroll down for our official predictions in nine categories listed in order of our official racetrack odds, with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

Carrie Underwood only has two nominations at this year’s awards, but she’s expected to take home the top prize, Entertainer of the Year, for the first time in her career. She also won that prize at the recent ACM Awards in an unprecedented tie with Thomas Rhett, but Rhett isn’t nominated in that category at this event, so maybe Underwood won’t have to share this one.

Luke Combs is one of the most nominated artists this year with six bids, and we’re betting on him to take home two of those: Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for his chart-topping “What You See is What You Get.” Also tipped to win two races are Dan and Shay, who are predicted to defend their title as Vocal Duo of the Year in addition to taking home Single of the Year for their crossover pop hit “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber.

Miranda Lambert is the top nominee at these kudos with seven bids, and she’s already a winner. In advance of the awards she was announced as the champ for Music Video of the Year for “Bluebird.” In addition, we think she’ll extend her record for Female Vocalist of the Year by winning that prize for an eighth time.

Who else are we forecasting to win tonight? See below, and find out if we were right when the CMAs air tonight at 8:00pm Eastern and Pacific.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood — 11/2

Luke Combs — 6/1

Miranda Lambert — 7/1

Keith Urban — 7/1

Eric Church — 15/2

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs, “What You See is What You Get” — 11/2

Miranda Lambert, “Wildcard” — 6/1

Ashley McBryde, “Never Will” — 7/1

Jon Pardi, “Heartache Medication” — 7/1

Old Dominion, “Old Dominion” — 15/2

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” — 6/1

Maren Morris, “The Bones” — 6/1

Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird” — 13/2

Luke Combs, “Beer Never Broke My Heart” — 7/1

Gabby Barrett, “I Hope” — 7/1

SONG OF THE YEAR

Maren Morris, “The Bones” — 11/2

Luke Combs, “Even Though I’m Leaving” — 6/1

Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird” — 13/2

Ingrid Andress, “More Hearts Than Mine” — 7/1

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” — 7/1

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert — 11/2

Carrie Underwood — 13/2

Maren Morris — 13/2

Kacey Musgraves — 7/1

Ashley McBryde — 15/2

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs — 11/2

Thomas Rhett — 13/2

Keith Urban — 7/1

Chris Stapleton — 7/1

Eric Church — 15/2

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Dan and Shay — 11/2

Florida Georgia Line — 13/2

Maddie and Tae — 7/1

Brothers Osborne — 7/1

Brooks and Dunn — 15/2

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion — 11/2

Little Big Town — 13/2

Lady A — 7/1

Midland — 7/1

Rascal Flatts — 15/2

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett — 11/2

Morgan Wallen — 6/1

Ingrid Andress — 7/1

Carly Pearce — 7/1

Jimmie Allen — 15/2

