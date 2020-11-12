2020 CMA Awards winners list: 54th Annual Country Music Association winners in all categories [UPDATING LIVE]

The 54th Annual Country Music Association Awards were handed out on Wednesday night, November 11, during a live ceremony at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The ceremony was hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, but who were the big winners? Scroll down to see the complete list of CMA champs in all categories, updated live throughout the night.

Miranda Lambert came in with a leading seven nominations: Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (“Wildcard”), Single and Song of the Year (“Bluebird”), Music Video of the Year (“Bluebird”) and Musical Event of the Year (“Fooled Around and Fell in Love”). Those seven noms broke a record for Lambert, making her the most nominated woman of all time with a total of 55 CMA bids throughout her career. And she won one of them before the show even started: she was announced as the Music Video victor in advance of the ceremony.

Lambert was still looking for her first Entertainer of the Year prize, though. This year she faced Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Keith Urban. Of those, only Urban had ever won before, but he wasn’t the only formidable challenger. Underwood was just coming off of an Entertainer of the Year win at the ACM Awards, while Combs had a remarkably successful year that included a chart-topping platinum album, “What You See is What You Get,” that produced four number-one songs on country radio. So how did they do? Find out below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist and Producer(s)

“Heartache Medication” – Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi

“Never Will” – Ashley McBryde

Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets

“Old Dominion” – Old Dominion

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

X — “What You See Is What You Get” – Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffatt

“Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Producer: Dan Smyers

Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffatt

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

X — “The Bones” – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriters

“Bluebird” (Miranda Lambert)

Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

X — “The Bones” (Maren Morris)

Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

“Even Though I’m Leaving” (Luke Combs)

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” (Carly Pearce and Lee Brice)

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

“More Hearts Than Mine” (Ingrid Andress)

Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

X — Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

X — Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks and Dunn

Brothers Osborne

X — Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie and Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Producer: Dan Smyers

“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

Producer: Dann Huff

“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier

Producer: Greg Kurstin

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

Producer: Jay Joyce

X — “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Producer: busbee

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

X — Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Director: Patrick Tracy

X — “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

“Homemade” – Jake Owen

Director: Justin Clough

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Director: Sam Siske

“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton

Director: David Coleman

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

X — Morgan Wallen

