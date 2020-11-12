2020 CMA Awards winners list: 54th Annual Country Music Association winners in all categories [UPDATING LIVE]

The 54th Annual Country Music Association Awards were handed out on Wednesday night, November 11, during a live ceremony at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The ceremony was hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, but who were the big winners? Scroll down to see the complete list of CMA champs in all categories, updated live throughout the night.
Miranda Lambert came in with a leading seven nominations: Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (“Wildcard”), Single and Song of the Year (“Bluebird”), Music Video of the Year (“Bluebird”) and Musical Event of the Year (“Fooled Around and Fell in Love”). Those seven noms broke a record for Lambert, making her the most nominated woman of all time with a total of 55 CMA bids throughout her career. And she won one of them before the show even started: she was announced as the Music Video victor in advance of the ceremony.
Lambert was still looking for her first Entertainer of the Year prize, though. This year she faced Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Keith Urban. Of those, only Urban had ever won before, but he wasn’t the only formidable challenger. Underwood was just coming off of an Entertainer of the Year win at the ACM Awards, while Combs had a remarkably successful year that included a chart-topping platinum album, “What You See is What You Get,” that produced four number-one songs on country radio. So how did they do? Find out below.
Keep refreshing this page for the latest winners
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist and Producer(s)
“Heartache Medication” – Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
“Never Will” – Ashley McBryde
Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets
“Old Dominion” – Old Dominion
Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion
X — “What You See Is What You Get” – Luke Combs
Producer: Scott Moffatt
“Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Producer: Dan Smyers
Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano
“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
Producer: Scott Moffatt
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
X — “The Bones” – Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriters
“Bluebird” (Miranda Lambert)
Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
X — “The Bones” (Maren Morris)
Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
“Even Though I’m Leaving” (Luke Combs)
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” (Carly Pearce and Lee Brice)
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
“More Hearts Than Mine” (Ingrid Andress)
Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
X — Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
X — Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks and Dunn
Brothers Osborne
X — Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie and Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Producer: Dan Smyers
“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
Producer: Dann Huff
“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier
Producer: Greg Kurstin
“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
Producer: Jay Joyce
X — “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Producer: busbee
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
X — Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Director: Patrick Tracy
X — “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
“Homemade” – Jake Owen
Director: Justin Clough
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Director: Sam Siske
“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton
Director: David Coleman
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
X — Morgan Wallen
