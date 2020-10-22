CMT Music Awards 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Tim_Chan for getting the highest score of 71.43% when predicting the CMT Music Awards 2020 winners on Wednesday. He is actually tied with 17 other people but has the highest score by using his 500 point bets to achieve 19,780 total.

Almost 200 people worldwide predicted these champs in seven music categories for the ceremony hosted by past CMT winners and current nominees Ashley McBryde and Kane Brown along with “Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland. Our top scorer got five of these music categories correct, including Carrie Underwood (Video, Female Video), Dan and Shay (Duo), Old Dominion (Group) and Gabby Barrett (Breakthrough).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our six Editors predicting, five of us are tied in first place at 57.14%: Marcus Dixon, Zach Laws, Daniel Montgomery, Paul Sheehan and myself. Joyce Eng is at 42.86%. See Editors’ scores.

