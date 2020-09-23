CMT Awards nominations 2020: Full list including Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini

The CMT Awards announced their list of 2020 nominees at long last, with six artists tying for the most bids of the year. Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt, Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett and Dan + Shay each accumulated three nominations at these kudos, which are voted on by the fans and will take place this year on Wednesday, October 21 at 8:00pm ET. Scroll down for the full list of nominees below.

Ballerini picked up Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year nominations for “Homecoming Queen?” Her third bid comes in the CMT Performance of the Year category for her “CMT Crossroads” collaboration with Halsey on “Graveyard.”

Combs has a similar combination, contending for Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” while his third is for CMT Performance of the Year for “Brand New Man,” his collab with Brooks and Dunn.

Hunt earned a pair of bids for “Hard to Forget,” landing in Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year. He’s also up for his performance of “Fancy” on “CMT Artists of the Year.” McBryde follows the same path, getting into Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for “One Night Standards” and CMT Performance of the Year for singing the same song at “CMT Artists of the Year.”

Rhett is recognized for both Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for “Remember You Young” while his duet with Jon Pardi, “Beer Can’t Fix,” earned him a Collaborative Video of the Year bid. Dan + Shay collected nominations for “I Should Probably Go to Bed” in Video of the Year and Duo Video of the Year and a third for “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber in Collaborative Video of the Year.

Other nominees for Video of the Year, which will be narrowed down on Oct. 12, include: Blanco Brown for “The Git Up,” Carrie Underwood for “Drinking Alone,” Keith Urban for “Polaroid,” Little Big Town for “Sugar Coat,” Miranda Lambert for “Bluebird,” Old Dominion for “Some People Do,” Tanya Tucker for “Bring My Flowers Now” and The Chicks for “Gaslighter.” You can cast your ballot now.

Check out the full list of contenders below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration) and the video director. Final nominees announced on 10/12, with final voting held until 10/16 on social media and announced in-show.

· Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

· Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”

· Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

· Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

· Keith Urban – “Polaroid”

· Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”

· Little Big Town – “Sugar Coat”

· Luke Combs – “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

· Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

· Old Dominion – “Some People Do”

· Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”

· Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

· The Chicks -“Gaslighter”

· Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist

· Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

· Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

· Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

· Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”

· Maren Morris – “The Bones”

· Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist

· Jason Aldean – “Got What I Got”

· Luke Bryan – “One Margarita”

· Luke Combs – “Even Though I’m Leaving”

· Morgan Wallen – “Chasin’ You (Dream Video)”

· Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”

· Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a group; awarded to the artists

· Lady A – “Champagne Night”

· Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

· Midland – “Cheatin’ Songs (Live From the Palomino)”

· Old Dominion – “One Man Band”

· The Chicks – “Gaslighter”

· The Highwomen – “Crowded Table”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo; awarded to the artists

· Brothers Osborne – “All Night (Studio Performance)”

· Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

· Florida Georgia Line – “Blessings”

· LOCASH – “One Big Country Song”

· Maddie & Tae – “Die From A Broken Heart”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from an artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo)

· Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”

· Caylee Hammack – “Family Tree”

· Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

· Ingrid Andress – “More Hearts Than Mine”

· Riley Green – “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

· Travis Denning – “After a Few”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists

· Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – “Nobody But You”

· Carly Pearce and Lee Brice – “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

· Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours”

· Kane Brown featuring Nelly – “Cool Again”

· Marshmello and Kane Brown – “One Thing Right”

· Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi – “Beer Can’t Fix”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)

· From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

· From CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs – “Brand New Man”

· From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young – “Drowning”

· From CMT Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini – “Graveyard”

· From CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt – “Fancy”

· From CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton – “Tell Me When It’s Over”